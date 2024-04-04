Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,639 in the last 365 days.

DC Matanga conduct awareness talk at Mwaniwiriwiri community in Central Makira

DC Matanga conduct awareness talk at Mwaniwiriwiri community in Central Makira

 

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) conducted an awareness talk at Mwaniwiriwiri village in central Makira last week.

The awareness talks have been conducted in support of the provincial policing in preparations for the upcoming joint elections on 17 April 2024.

She says, “For a safe and secure joint elections our police here in the province will be assisted by a few Honiara based police officers and will be deployed and posted at our respective polling stations.”

During the awareness program a good number of people have turned up despite preparations for Good Friday and the Easter weekend. Few elders have asked questions for more clarifications for the general audience. Those who attended the awareness talk were reminded to pass on the templates to those who were not able to attend the awareness talk.

//End//

DC Matanga addresses the spectators

DC Matanga during the awareness talk

DC Matanga shakes hand with community members after the awareness

You just read:

DC Matanga conduct awareness talk at Mwaniwiriwiri community in Central Makira

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more