Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat

SLIDESHOW | images | 240404-N-UD469-5003 PEARL HARBOR (April 4, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy, Rear Adm. Sean Wat at Pearl Harbor today following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command. Franchetti emphasized the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and expressed gratitude to Singapore Navy’s for contributing personnel to Operation Prosperity Guardian. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy, Rear Adm. Sean Wat at Pearl Harbor today following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command.



Franchetti emphasized the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and expressed gratitude to Singapore Navy’s for contributing personnel to Operation Prosperity Guardian.



During their discussion, Franchetti thanked Wat for hosting Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Singapore, and providing exceptional and comprehensive shore support services to the Fleet, Sailors and their families. FLC Site Singapore manages the Navy’s supply system throughout South and Southeast Asia, providing logistical support to surface ships, submarines, aircraft, and expeditionary forces operating in the region.



The U.S. and Singapore navies frequently operate and train together, completing exercises like Pacific Griffin and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training. Franchetti shared that she looks forward to increased cooperation in the future.



The two leaders last met in September 2023 at the International Seapower Symposium, in Newport, R.I.