Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Ryo Sakai

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Adm. Ryo Sakai at Pearl Harbor today while in town for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command.

Franchetti underscored the U.S Navy’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. - Japan alliance amid historic shared momentum toward peace, stability, and deterrence in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During their meeting, the two Heads of Navy discussed how operations and integration between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy support and reinforce the rules-based international order, the recent strategic dialogue between the two leaders’ staffs, and the Tomahawk missile training provided to JMSDF.

Franchetti thanked Sakai for his leadership and the JMSDF’s contributions to the peace and stability in the region.

The U.S. Navy and JMSDF regularly operate together around the globe. Recently, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducted a bilateral exercise with JMSDF destroyers JS Shimakaze (DDG 172) and JS Suzunami (DD 114) in the South China Sea.

Franchetti and Sakai last met in November 2023 at Camp Ichigaya, Tokyo, Japan.