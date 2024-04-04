SECNAV Del Toro Attends Education for Seapower Advisory Board Meeting

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro highlighted progress in naval education and urged continued improvement during the Navy Education for Seapower Advisory Board (E4SAB) meeting at the Naval War College (NWC) in Newport, Rhode Island, today.

During the meeting, Secretary Del Toro received reports about the Naval University System (NUS), including an update about the Naval Community College (NCC), which will be co-located with the United States Naval Academy.

“As I outlined in the Naval Education Strategy (NES), education is a critical warfighting enabler. Education plays a crucial role in building a culture of warfighting excellence,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I look forward to the NCC’s move to Annapolis, and I believe its co-location with the United States Naval Academy will be beneficial for both student bodies.”

Since its inception, the NCC received 13,000 inquiries, 6,000 applicants, admitted nearly 4,000 thousand applicants, and enrolled more than 3,000. The students are 75% Navy, 17% Marine Corps, and 8% Coast Guard.

The NCC offers nine associate degree programs with guaranteed paths to a four-year degree. It also includes a certificate program, which will be part of the core curriculum in every Naval Community College degree.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment, and I commend the board’s work to deliver more effective, efficient, and integrated naval education to the force,” said Secretary Del Toro.

The NCC is part of the overall the Department of the Navy (DON) NES, which provides guidance to modernize naval education to meet our national security needs.

The NCC is also part of the overall NUS, which is the primary way that the DON delivers education to its force. Other DON academic degree granting institutions include the United States Naval Academy, Marine Corps University, Naval Postgraduate School, and the NWC.

The Naval Education Enterprise consists of the NUS, Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps; Flag Officer, General Officer, and executive education programs; Voluntary Education/Tuition Assistance programs, and other DON-funded scholarship, fellowship, and graduate education programs.

The DON uses a combination of these programs and education delivery methods to form a continuum of learning that addresses the Service's unique requirements and addresses the dynamic security environment’s complex issues within curricula.

The NES provides a framework to prioritize and invest in these programs and institutions.

“Naval education is a key factor which ensures the readiness of our Navy-Marine Corps Team,” said Secretary Del Toro. “The investments we make in education today will pay dividends for our future Sailors and Marines, and in turn, our national security. I am indebted to the tremendous work undertaken by our faculty and staff throughout the Naval University System, and I am grateful to all who play an important role in building a culture of warfighting excellence with the Department of the Navy.”

The E4SAB, under the provisions of the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1972, provides the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense, through the Secretary of the Navy, independent advice on matters relating to the Naval Postgraduate School, the Naval War College, and the Naval Community College. These matters include, but are not limited to organizational management, curricula and methods of instruction, facilities, issues of accreditation, and other aspects of the organization and management of the NPS, the NWC, and NCC. The Secretary of the Navy or designated representative, on behalf of the Secretary of Defense, may act upon the E4SAB's advice and recommendations.