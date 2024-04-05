Japan's green transformation (GX) strategy

~ From the perspective of the EU-Japan Green Alliance ~

Thursday, April 18 17:00-18:15 Tokyo (10:00-11:15 Brussels)

(With English-Japanese Simultaneous Interpretation / Free event)

In order to achieve the carbon neutrality by 2050, as well as fostering economic growth and stronger industrial competitiveness, countries and regions worldwide are implementing a clean energy transition; that is green transformation (GX) based on different energy environments and economic security situations. For example, the EU is working on a comprehensive Green Deal, Fit for 55, including the Emissions Trading System (ETS). The United States has not in principle introduced carbon pricing federally, but the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides tax incentives to consumers and producers as an investment promotion measure. Japan, on the other hand, is trying to realize GX by effectively combining the Growth-Oriented Carbon Pricing Initiative and sector-specific investment promotion measures through GX Economic Transition Bonds.

In this webinar, Izuru Kobayashi, Deputy Director-General for Environmental Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) who is playing a central role in realizing Japan's green transformation will present the latest GX policies and specific progress. Additionally, as a commentator, Bruno Gaussorgues, Representative Director, Group Country Head, Japan, Societe Generale Japan, will comment on Japan's GX policy from a European perspective, and explore the possibility of concrete progress in the Japan-EU Green Alliance.

To participate, please apply using the ZOOM registration link below.

Registration: This webinar will be held on ZOOM. Please register from this ZOOM link to join.

to join. Q&A: Questions during the webinar can be entered in the Q&A box on your screen. In addition, it’s possible to accept questions in advance when registering for ZOOM participation.

Agenda

17:00 -17:05 (10:00 -10:05) Opening remarks

- Manuel Hubert, Managing Director European Side, the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation

17:05-17:30 (10:05 -10:30) Presentation

- Izuru KOBAYASHI, Deputy Director-General for Environmental Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

17:30-17:35 (10:30 -10:35) Comment

- Bruno Gaussorgues, Representative Director, Group Country Head, Japan, Societe Generale Groupe Japan

17:35-18:15 (10:35-11:15) Q&A and Discussions

- Moderator: Yasuo Tanabe, Managing Director Japan Side, the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation