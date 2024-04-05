Keich Basketball Legacy Unveils Inaugural Gala: Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders, One Hoop at a Time
Keich Basketball Legacy is proud to announce its first-ever Inaugural Gala, scheduled for Friday, September 20th, 2024. The event will be held at the prestigious Venue 100 Event Center at Delta by Marriott Allentown, 7736 Adrienne Dr, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
— Larry Keich Jr., Co-Founder of Keich Basketball Legacy
The gala, set to commence at 4:30 pm and continue until 10:00 pm, promises to be an evening of elegance, entertainment, and purpose. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in cocktails, a delectable 4-course meal, and live entertainment provided by the renowned GoGo Gadjet. Additionally, guests will have the chance to participate in a silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences.
Keich Basketball Legacy, founded by local Lehigh Valley natives, Larry Jr. and Katie Keich, is a transformative initiative aimed at reshaping the landscape of basketball training and personal development. As former high school athletes who understand the challenges young athletes face, Larry Jr. and Katie are committed to empowering student-athletes both on and off the court.
At Keich Basketball Legacy, student-athletes receive comprehensive support that extends far beyond the confines of athletics. Through cutting-edge sports science and personalized development programs, participants have the skills and knowledge needed to excel in life.
Central to the program's mission is the empowerment of girls. Keich Basketball Legacy provides girls with the tools and resources to make informed decisions about their future, including guidance on brand partnerships, financial literacy, social media management, and career development. Through tutoring services, externship and internship opportunities, and partnerships with leading corporations, girls will be given the support and mentorship they need to thrive in a competitive world.
By aligning with businesses that share its values, Keich Basketball Legacy creates a pathway for student-athletes to become future leaders. These partnerships provide financial support and offer invaluable mentorship and networking opportunities, helping these student-athletes build relationships that will benefit them throughout their lives.
In essence, Keich Basketball Legacy is more than just a program—it's a movement dedicated to empowering the next generation of female leaders, both on and off the court. Through its holistic approach to personal and professional development, the program is shaping the future, one empowered individual at a time.
"We are thrilled to host our inaugural gala, which marks a significant milestone for Keich Basketball Legacy," said Katie Keich, Co-Founder of Keich Basketball Legacy. "This event is not only a celebration of our organization's launch but also an opportunity to raise awareness and support for our mission of empowering young athletes to achieve greatness in every aspect of their lives."
The gala will serve as a platform to introduce Keich Basketball Legacy's vision for the future, including plans for a state-of-the-art facility equipped with comprehensive athletic and personal development resources. Through partnerships with local and national sponsors, Keich Basketball Legacy aims to provide student-athletes with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed both on and off the court.
"We believe in the transformative power of sports and the importance of equipping young athletes with the skills and mindset needed for lifelong success," said Larry Keich Jr., Co-Founder of Keich Basketball Legacy. "The inaugural gala is just the beginning of our journey to empower the next generation of leaders."
Tickets for the Inaugural Gala will go on sale on Friday, April 5th, 2024, at 10:00 am. Individual tickets are priced at $300 per person, and tables are available for purchase at $3,000 each. Tables seat 10 guests and include premium seating, recognition in event materials, and additional perks.
Individuals, businesses, and community members nationwide are welcome to join Keich Basketball Legacy in reshaping the narrative for young athletes, and fostering resilience, empowerment, and success beyond the game.
For more information about Keich Basketball Legacy, please visit https://www.keichlegacy.org. To secure your tickets or tables for the Inaugural Gala on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10:00 am EST, please visit https://givebutter.com/KBLInauguralGala2024 or contact us at 610-705-7999.
Contact:
Keich Basketball Legacy
Phone: 610-705-7999
Email: contact@keichlegacy.org
Website: keichlegacy.org
Erica Nguyen
Keich Basketball Legacy
+1 610-705-7999
contact@keichlegacy.org
