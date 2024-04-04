69 businesses participate in HCM City market stabilisation programme this year

VIETNAM, April 4 -

HCM CITY – HCM City's 2024 market stabilisation programme will have 69 enterprises participating, 10 more than last year, according to its People’s Committee.

Most are large ones with reputed brands, high market shares and focal points in supply chains covering many provinces and cities.

The retail businesses among them include Saigon Co.op, Satra, Bách Hóa Xanh, Central Retail, MM Mega Market, AEON, and Fahasa.

Production and distribution companies include Vinamilk, Nutifood, Vissan, Vinh Phát, Ba Huân, San Hà, C.P. Việt Nam, Vissan, Vinamit, Bình Tây, Miliket, Saigon Food, Cholimex, and Intermix.

This year's stabilisation programme will also have new products such as detergents and toiletries, paper towels, biodegradable garbage bags, salt, drinking water, laptops, computers, printers, and school uniforms.

The volume of goods will increase by 4 - 6 per cent from 2024, accounting for 21 - 32 per cent of market share, enough to dominate the market.

This year's programme also enhances support for business premises rentals and transportation costs, according the committee.

It will be combined with programmes to stimulate consumer demand, link up buyers and sellers, sales promotions, and tourism promotions. – VNS