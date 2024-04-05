M2 Compliance announces its platinum sponsorship of the LD Micro Invitational XIV Conference in New York City

Fort Lauderdale, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance (M2), a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Platinum sponsor at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational conference, scheduled for April 8-9, 2024. This premier event is known for connecting investors with emerging companies in the micro-cap space.



As a Platinum sponsor, M2 is eager to showcase its innovative solutions tailored to optimize SEC filings and enhance business efficiency. We invite all LD Micro attendees to visit M2's booth to meet CEO David McGuire, have M2’s famous Garrett popcorn, and explore how our UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program can streamline filing processes and reduce costs, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. This program is designed to streamline filing processes and reduce costs through a fixed annual rate, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

As part of our commitment and ongoing updates to companies, we are excited to share further insights into the forthcoming SEC modifications for EDGAR Next. David McGuire, our CEO, will attend to highlight the advancements of EDGAR Next. He comments, "Ensuring accurate updates to EDGAR profiles is crucial for a smooth transition to the new EDGAR Next system." David further underscores the importance of familiarizing oneself with the upcoming introduction of multi-factor authentication via login.gov and encourages exploration of the SEC's Beta site to gain foresight into the anticipated changes. "Utilizing the Beta site provides our clients with a strategic advantage," he remarks.

M2 is at the forefront of preparing our clients for the EDGAR Next transition, offering comprehensive solutions and expertise to facilitate a smooth adaptation. The upcoming LD Micro Conference presents a prime opportunity for detailed discussions on the EDGAR Next initiative, its implications for filing processes, and how M2 can guide clients through them. We are committed to empowering our clients with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the changing regulatory environment with confidence.

We look forward to engaging with the LD Micro Invitational industry professionals and demonstrating how M2 can empower businesses with effective compliance solutions.



For more information about the LD Micro Invitational conference, please visit www.ldmicro.com .

About M2 Compliance:

M2 Compliance is a leading provider of comprehensive regulatory compliance solutions, including SEC filings, XBRL tagging, and financial printing. Committed to excellence and innovation, M2 helps clients navigate regulatory complexities with efficiency and accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

David McGuire, CEO

M2 COMPLIANCE LLC

1018 Ashford Ave. 3A-12

San Juan, Puerto Rico 00907

Tel: (754) 243-5120

Fax: (754) 243-5135

www.m2compliance.com

M2 Compliance overview of EDGAR Next:



A Transformative Leap: The Introduction of EDGAR Next

In an ongoing commitment to enhance the security and efficiency of the EDGAR filing system, the SEC initiated a public dialogue in 2021 aimed at exploring potential advancements through the EDGAR Next initiative. This proposal stands as a pivotal moment in the evolution of the SEC's filing requirements, geared towards fortifying the identification process of filers and bolstering overall system security.

A Collaborative Journey Towards Modernization

The subsequent two-year dialogue between the SEC and the filing community, including M2 Compliance, has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of EDGAR Next. Our engagement in this process reflects our dedication to not only navigating the regulatory landscape but also actively contributing to its refinement.

Key Milestones in the EDGAR Next Initiative

Official Proposal: Marked by the SEC's announcement on September 13, 2023, the EDGAR Next initiative transitioned from a concept to a formal proposal, sparking a period of public commentary concluding on November 21, 2023.

Marked by the SEC's announcement on September 13, 2023, the EDGAR Next initiative transitioned from a concept to a formal proposal, sparking a period of public commentary concluding on November 21, 2023. M2's Contribution: In response, M2 Compliance submitted a detailed comment letter advocating for enhancements to ensure the initiative's success and operational efficacy for all stakeholders involved.

The Future of Filing: An Overview of EDGAR Next

Projected to be one of the most substantial modifications to the SEC filing protocol, EDGAR Next aims to introduce:

Mandatory individual login credentials and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for over 200,000 active filers.

New filer validation requirements and streamlined account management processes, including exemptions from completing Form ID for current filers transitioning their accounts.

Anticipating the Implementation

With the final rule expected to be adopted in early 2024, the filing community is on the brink of a significant transition. Preparations for this shift will include a one-month cooling-off period followed by a six-month transition phase, a timeline that underscores the importance of readiness within the filing community.

EDGAR Next Beta Testing: A Glimpse into the Future

In alignment with the SEC's inclusive approach, a Beta testing environment was launched to offer a practical insight into the impending changes. This platform serves as a vital tool for filers and agents to acquaint themselves with the new processes.

Staying Informed and Prepared

As we await the finalization of EDGAR Next, M2 Compliance remains at the forefront, ensuring that our clients and the broader filing community are well-informed and equipped for the changes ahead. We encourage engagement with the resources provided, including the Beta testing platform and our latest episode of On The Dot, which delves into preparatory strategies for EDGAR Next.

Useful Resources: