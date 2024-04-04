Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés

CANADA, April 4 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences for the recent loss of seven World Central Kitchen staff in an Israeli Defense Forces airstrike in Gaza on April 1. The Prime Minister expressed his grief over the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian who worked tirelessly alongside his fellow aid workers to deliver food for Palestinians civilians facing extreme hunger.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s call for an open, transparent, independent, and rapid investigation into the airstrikes.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Andrés exchanged concerns about the protection of humanitarian workers in Gaza and the growing number of aid worker deaths since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023. Both expressed concerns that increasing attacks on aid workers will further impact the ability to deliver life-saving assistance in Gaza.