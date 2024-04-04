Governor Mills Delays Opening of State Offices Tomorrow Until 11:00 A.M.

MAINE, April 4 - Back to current news.

April 4, 2024



With Maine impacted by a severe Nor'easter that has created hazardous travel conditions and widespread power outages, Governor Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to open on a delayed schedule tomorrow, Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

"As crews continue to clear the roads, I urge Maine people to drive safely during the Friday morning commute," said Governor Janet Mills. "Plan for extra time, drive with caution, and clear your car off completely. Be sure to move over for plow trucks, utility crews, and first responders working to keep us safe €“ it's the law."

The multi-hazard storm that arrived on Wednesday evening is expected to continue through Thursday evening. Snow is expected to continue through the overnight hours, and crews will continue their work to clear roads. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

With thousands in Maine facing power outages, Governor Mills continues to urge Maine people in need of a place to warm up or charge their cell phone to call 211 or visit maine.gov/mema for a list of warming and charging centers. Yesterday and today, the Governor shared helpful reminders for dealing with power outages on social media.

Maine Emergency Management Agency is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.