AXTI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AXT, Inc. on Behalf of AXTI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AXT, Inc. (“AXTI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI) on behalf of AXTI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AXTI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research published a report concerning AXT. Inc. As per the report, “AXTI is listed in the U.S., but its business operations are almost all conducted through a subsidiary in China. AXTI wants to list that subsidiary in Shanghai to capture new financing. But the listing prospectus attracted unexpected scrutiny and unveiled a plethora of undisclosed issues in China.” Further stating, “We have uncovered a deluge of reasons why Chinese regulators potentially blocked this IPO, including falsifying data, tax evasion, improper storage of hazardous chemicals, suspicious related-party transactions, IP litigation, and defaulting on litigation, and defaulting on wages to employees.”

Following the release of this report, a decrease in the Company's share price was observed during the early morning trading on the same day, April 4, 2024.

