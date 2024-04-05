Readout of Inaugural Meeting of the U.S.-China Commercial Issues Working Group

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON - Today, the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) held the inaugural meeting of the Commercial Issues Working Group, led by U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago and PRC Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.

The Working Group was established by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and PRC Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during the Secretary’s visit to China in August 2023 to address trade and investment issues and advance U.S. commercial interests in China.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of actionable issues that have been raised by the business communities of both countries. Under Secretary Lago reaffirmed the goal of working towards a healthy trade and investment relationship with China that benefits U.S. workers and businesses, while underscoring that the United States will not negotiate on issues related to U.S. national security.

During the meeting, Under Secretary Lago addressed commercial and market access issues impacting U.S. companies and workers, such as cross-border data flows and regulatory transparency. She also raised strong concerns regarding growing overcapacity in a range of Chinese industrial sectors that impact U.S. workers and businesses.

The session resulted in identifying specific areas of cooperation, including engagement on healthcare trade promotion and women’s health, expanded services to U.S. companies in new regions in China, engagement on clean and environmental technologies, technical exchanges of trade remedies authorities, and expanded subnational engagement in trade promotion.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to meet again in China later this year.

###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

