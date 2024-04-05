Attorney General Bird Shuts Down Biden Climate Mandate on Businesses

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a victory against the Biden Administration’s Security and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) mandate that forces business to track and report greenhouse gas emissions. Attorney General Bird led 25 states in securing a temporary, nationwide block on Biden’s extreme climate mandate while the lawsuit continues.

The mandate is part of Biden’s radical green scheme and an attempt to influence investments based on climate change theories instead of returns. It will also require businesses to disclose climate-related risks, including higher insurance rates from weather disasters, and release a plan to adapt to climate-agenda recommendations. The plan is estimated to cost businesses billions of dollars every year.

“Today’s victory shuts down the most outrageous climate mandate for businesses since Biden took office,” said Attorney General Bird. “The SEC’s job is to protect people from fraud. It has no business slapping companies with extremist climate mandates. We are making it clear that Biden has to follow the law like everyone else. By halting this mandate, we are protecting business from costly red tape, securing our supply chain, and defending family farms. Next, we are going to make this win permanent!”

The States make the case that the SEC cannot implement the climate mandate without an act of Congress. This is just the most recent example of Biden going too far to force his radical green scheme.

Iowa led the 25-state lawsuit, and was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

