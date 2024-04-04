Submit Release
Shoal Creek Located South of Galena, Kansas Cleared for Primary Contact

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has deemed that Shoal Creek from the Missouri state line to the confluence with the Spring River and south to the Oklahoma state line in Cherokee County is safe for all forms of water contact.

KDHE rescinded a stream advisory for Shoal Creek on April 3, 2024, which only marked the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use. KDHE has now determined that Shoal Creek is safe for primary contact such as swimming after further investigation of the sewage release.

The investigation confirmed that all leaked sewage was contained onsite at the time of the spill and did not affect the stream.

The original stream advisory was a result of a raw sewage release near the City of Joplin, Missouri.

View the original stream advisory and stream rescind notice.

