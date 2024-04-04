Asphalt manufacturer and distributor penalized $27,000 for violating dangerous waste regulations

VANCOUVER –

The Washington Department of Ecology is issuing a $27,000 penalty to Albina Asphalt for not properly managing their dangerous waste. The waste included liquid asphalt, diesel, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are persistent toxic chemicals.

In 2023, Ecology inspectors documented problems with how the company was managing their waste; since the company didn’t know what was in the waste, it didn’t properly manage it at the time.

“When a company fails to determine if its waste is dangerous, it creates significant risks to human health and the environment,” said Katrina Lassiter, who manages Ecology’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction (HWTR) program. “These failures placed human health and the environment at risk and took place in an area where communities already experience higher levels of pollution and socio-economic challenges.”

State and federal regulations require companies to know what’s in their waste. Dangerous wastes come with specific requirements for management, storage, transportation, treatment, and disposal to protect human health and the environment.

Kevin Jeffers, operations manager of Albina, said the company has worked closely with Ecology over the past year and the facility is now in compliance.

“We recognize and value the importance of proper documentation and protocol for storing, transporting, and disposing of the material,” Jeffers said. “Albina Asphalt appreciates the continued partnership with Ecology to protect the health of the local community and the environment.”

Abina Asphalt has taken action to resolve their violations and properly manage their waste. The company has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to Washington’s Pollution Control Hearings Board.