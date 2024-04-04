Prime Minister receives new French Ambassador to Vietnam

VIETNAM, April 4 -

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the traditional friendship and all-round cohesion between Vietnam and France while receiving new French Ambassador Olivier Brochet in Hà Nội on April 4.

The host leader affirmed Việt Nam always views France as an important partner in its foreign policy. He expressed his belief that with rich experience in the diplomatic sector, Brochet will make significant contributions to elevating the countries’ strategic partnership to a new height.

Vietnamese agencies will provide the best possible conditions for the ambassador to fulfill his duties and have a successful term, he remarked.

PM Chính asked the two sides to promote implementing the results of the phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and French President Emmanuel Macron in October 2023, along with inter-sectoral cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.

They should continue stepping up delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, he said, speaking highly France’s role, voice, and initiatives at international and regional forums like the United Nations, ASEAN - EU, and International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Việt Nam is ready to coordinate closely with France to respond to global challenges, the Government leader stated.

He asked the two countries to keep fully and effectively implementing the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), explore new economic cooperation areas matching their demands and interests, and open markets to strong products of each other.

He called on France to soon ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), encourage French businesses to boost investment in such fields as high technology, digital transformation, green transition, and pharmaceutical in Việt Nam, and support and promote the European Commission’s removal of the “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam's seafood.

The PM also suggested France increase scholarships for Vietnamese students while continuing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to work, study, and live there so they can serve as an economic and cultural bridge between the two countries.

Via the ambassador, PM Chính conveyed Party General Secretary Trong’s invitation to visit Vietnam to French President Macron, adding he hopes to welcome his counterpart Gabriel Attal on a trip to Việt Nam in the near future.

At the meeting, Ambassador Brochet said he treasures the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

France highly values the stature and role of Việt Nam and wishes to continue promoting their strategic partnership more intensively and comprehensively in the time ahead, he remarked, noting that it will exert efforts to effectively carry out the three cooperation pillars mentioned in the phone talks between Party General Secretary Trong and President Macron.

He also appreciated Việt Nam’s invitations, saying French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and the secretary of state in charge of war veteran and war memory affairs will visit Vietnam and attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory this May.

The diplomat also affirmed his country’s support for ASEAN and Vietnam’s stance on ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea and peacefully settling disputes on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).- VNS