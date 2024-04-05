Submit Release
American Heart Association and Go Red for Women Raise Awareness on Black Maternal Health

Mickey Guyton, Mother & Grammy-Nominated Country Star

DALLAS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black women experience unique risk factors that can impact their maternal heart health. The American Heart Association and Go Red for Women are fighting back by increasing awareness, advancing research, driving policy change, and improving clinical care.

Pregnancy-related deaths in the US have risen 140% over the last three decades, and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S., or more simply put, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new moms. It can pose a threat to women’s heart health during pregnancy and later in life, making it important that women understand how to care for themselves and their baby.

Black women face a greater risk of developing high blood pressure, having a stroke or developing complications during or immediately after pregnancy. Even after adjusting for socioeconomic status, access to health care and other medical conditions, researchers found that compared to white women, pregnant Black women were:
• 23% more likely to have a heart attack
• 57% more likely to have a stroke

In this video, mother and GRAMMY-Nominated Country Star, Mickey Guyton shares her thoughts on this important issue.

For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org/Pregnancy.

