Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2024 Operating Results

DALLAS, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that it expects to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before market on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2024 operating results on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.



Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6230c290&confId=63412 and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 833.470.1428 and use the access code 809576 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator.

The live webcast can be found at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/683589537. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com .

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use the access code 187353. This replay will be available until May 16, 2024.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, building a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544 jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com