Montgomery County Council to Hold Virtual Budget Public Hearing on April 10, 2024

MARYLAND, April 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 4, 2024

The Montgomery County Council has added a public hearing on the FY25 Operating Budget and FY25-30 Public Services Program and Fiscal Policy for the following: Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park, and Planning Commission, WSSC Water and Montgomery County Public Schools.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to testify is Monday, April 8, 2024 at 12 p.m.

The April 10 public hearing will be conducted virtually with councilmembers and residents participating through Zoom. Information about the recommended FY25 County Government Operating Budget and the recommended Capital Improvements Program is available on the Office of Management and Budget’s website (OMB 240-777-2800). Other agency budgets are available from the individual agencies and their websites. The Council encourages comments on both spending and revenue issues.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.