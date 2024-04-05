YOUTH EMPOWERMENT SAFETY SYMPOSIUM (YESS) 2024
Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting a FREE Movie Screening of MAYA
Maya is an instructional film that paints a very clear scenario that is both recognizable and easily avoided, but only with the proper precautions, mutual trust, and familial love.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Mary Anne Silvestri 562-818-5953, agoodlife@msn.com
Saturday, April 13, 2024, 1pm-4pm
The Salvation Army
3000 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach CA 90807
Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting a free community screening of MAYA, a new movie from award-winning filmmaker Julia Verdin. Maya is a stark social impact film engaging with the dangers of online grooming and sex trafficking of minors. This film stars Patricia Velasquez, Rumer Willis, Rena Owen, Gian Franco Rodriguez, Anthony Montgomery, Billy Budinich and newcomer Isabella Feliciana as Maya.
MAYA is an award winning, must-see film for teens and adults that sheds light on child trafficking, online predators, domestic violence and substance abuse. MAYA has the potential and opportunity to inspire viewers to find their own inner strength and make improvements in their own life as well as educating communities on the modern techniques traffickers are using to lure young individuals.
“A thoughtful and compelling film, stripped of Hollywood hype, and presented with artistic integrity. Maya is an instructional film that paints a very clear scenario that is both recognizable and easily avoided, but only with the proper precautions, mutual trust, and familial love.” Splash Magazine
Recommended for audiences 13 years and older.
After the screening, there will be a Meet and Greet of the Director and cast members as well as a panel discussion moderated by Teresa M. Gomez - Human Dignity Program Manager, Long Beach Department of Health & Human Services with experts from Law Enforcement - Sherri Harris, HSI Victims Assistance Specialist, Mental Health - Francesca Douglass-Franco, HumanSave, Foster Care and Youth at Risk - Kendra Tankersley, Davis Crittenton Services for Children and Family and HT Survivors - Mariah Marple, Survivor Mentality Foundation and Sandy Esparza, Zoe International.
The event will also include Community Resource Tables, Free Giveaways, Prizes and an Opportunity Drawing for gift cards and an iPad.
Spaces are limited. To RSVP and for more info, contact Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force at lbhttf@gmail.com
MAYA