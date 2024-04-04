Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information on Madison County Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

JACKSON– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking information that may aid in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison County. Preliminary information indicates that a 2008 to 2012 Buick Enclave, having left side frontend damage was involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Tuesday, March 12th, in Madison County around 10:30 p.m. The location of the incident was I-40 eastbound around mile marker 68. The driver then continued eastbound on I-40 and did not notify law enforcement.

We have attached a stock photo of the vehicle for model reference. The color of the involved vehicle may be different from the stock photo. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have any information about the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle, please do not hesitate to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 731-425-2669, then press 0 and request to speak with Trooper Jason Page.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.