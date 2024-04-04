Hollywood celebs are scared of deepfakes. This talent agency will use AI to fight them

The rise of generative AI and “deepfakes” — or videos and pictures that use a person’s image in a false way — has led to the wide proliferation of unauthorized clips that can damage celebrities’ brands and businesses. Talent agency WME has inked a partnership with Loti, a Seattle-based firm that specializes in software used to flag unauthorized content posted on the internet that includes clients’ likenesses.
