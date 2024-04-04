Submit Release
UC Berkeley dorm at People’s Park likely to get go-ahead with court cool to neighbors’ objections

A state Supreme Court hearing Wednesday left little doubt that the University of California, with a boost from state lawmakers, will be allowed to build housing for students in historic People’s Park despite objections from some of its neighbors. The case is Make UC a Good Neighbor v. UC Regents, S279242. A ruling is due within 90 days.

