Statement from Secretary of State Wes Allen on Today's Lawsuit Filed Against SB1

Secretary Allen cannot comment on the substance of the pending federal court litigation in the Northern District of Alabama that was recently filed. Further, because Secretary Allen is a named defendant in the case, questions regarding the litigation should be directed to the Office of the Attorney General of Alabama.

Secretary Allen stands by his previous statements supporting SB1 and its role in protecting the absentee elections process in Alabama.

“I am dedicated to ensuring fair, secure, and transparent elections. SB1 provides Alabama voters with strong protection against activists who profit from the absentee elections process. I stand firm in my support of SB1 because now, under Alabama law, Alabama votes are not for sale.”

-Secretary of State Wes Allen

For questions, please contact Laney Rawls at 334-865-3238 or sos.press@sos.alabama.gov.