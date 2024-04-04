Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,382 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary of State Wes Allen on Today's Lawsuit Filed Against SB1

Secretary Allen cannot comment on the substance of the pending federal court litigation in the Northern District of Alabama that was recently filed. Further, because Secretary Allen is a named defendant in the case, questions regarding the litigation should be directed to the Office of the Attorney General of Alabama.

Secretary Allen stands by his previous statements supporting SB1 and its role in protecting the absentee elections process in Alabama.

“I am dedicated to ensuring fair, secure, and transparent elections. SB1 provides Alabama voters with strong protection against activists who profit from the absentee elections process. I stand firm in my support of SB1 because now, under Alabama law, Alabama votes are not for sale.”

-Secretary of State Wes Allen

For questions, please contact Laney Rawls at 334-865-3238 or sos.press@sos.alabama.gov

You just read:

Statement from Secretary of State Wes Allen on Today's Lawsuit Filed Against SB1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more