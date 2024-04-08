Charge Anywhere™ Terminals Now Certified on Chase Paymentech™ for Retail, Restaurant, Semi-Integration, & QuickSale™ SDK
This certification includes the Charge Anywhere QuickSale™ line of Android payment terminals, models Q1, Q2, Q3, mPOS devices, and QuickSale™ mPOS application.
This certification is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring that our clients have access to the best payment technologies available.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge Anywhere™, a leading provider of advanced payment solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Chase Paymentech Salem™ (a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase™), a global leader in payment processing. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the payment industry by certifying the Charge Anywhere QuickSale™ line of Android payment terminals, models Q1, Q2, Q3 and mPOS devices, including the QuickSale™ mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) application, setting a new standard for secure and efficient payment transactions.
— Paul Sabella
This partnership combines the Charge Anywhere innovative payment technologies suite with the robust processing capabilities of Chase Paymentech™, offering businesses of all sizes unparalleled access to state-of-the-art payment solutions at an affordable price point. Certification of the QuickSale payments product line by Chase Paymentech ensures that channel ISOs and VARs can provide more merchants with a seamless and secure checkout experience, whether in-store or on the go.
The certified QuickSale products are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses, offering features such as contactless payments, EMV chip and PIN, mobile application and software integration. This range of solutions underscores the Charge Anywhere commitment to delivering customer-centric versatile and reliable payment options that cater to the ever-evolving demands of channel dealers, merchants and consumers.
"We are excited to complete this certification with Chase Paymentech and bring our advanced payment solutions to a wider audience," said Paul Sabella, CEO of Charge Anywhere. "This certification is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring that our clients have access to the best payment technologies available."
Charge Anywhere and Chase Paymentech are committed to delivering secure and cutting-edge payment solutions designed to revolutionize the payment industry. By focusing on enhanced flexibility, robust security, and superior convenience, we aim to significantly benefit channel partners, merchants, and consumers across the USA.
For more information about the Charge Anywhere QuickSale line of payment solutions, visit www.chargeanywhere.com or by emailing info@chargeanywhere.com.
