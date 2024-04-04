Job Announcement - Director of Juvenile Services

If you have a passion for public service related to juveniles as well as the leadership abilities to plan and direct all juvenile court services including the development of community-wide programs, this opportunity may be right for you.



The Ideal Candidate:

Easily engages, communicates collaborates and maintains good relations with employees, judicial officials, judicial partners and community agencies.

Leads by example, motivating, encouraging and developing others to effectively manage a department.

Enjoys developing and implementing comprehensive services or programs for juveniles.

Effectively plans, organizes and directs programs in accordance with policies, rules and the law.

Thoroughly uses analytical skills to review operating issues, making recommendations, and making fair and impartial informal adjustments.

Enjoys preparing and presenting information and facts to the public, clients or community groups.

Demonstrates an ability to monitor fiscal operations, contracted services and the utilization of fiscal resources.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, Counseling, Criminal Justice or related area;

6 years of experience in a criminal justice or juvenile justice system. Two years of the work experience may be substituted with specialized classes or training in management. One year of the work experience may be substituted with graduate-level classes in criminal justice, juvenile justice or related area.



Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Court Administrator

Accountable For: Juvenile Court Officers, Secretary

FLSA Status: Exempt

The Director of Juvenile Court Services is responsible for planning and directing all juvenile court services in the judicial unit. Supervises professional and clerical staff engaged in providing juvenile court services and programs. Provides leadership in fostering the development of community-wide programs.



Positions assigned to this classification provide leadership in fostering the development of community-wide programs. The Director of Juvenile Court Services differs from the Juvenile Court Supervisor in that the former classification manages a juvenile court services unit and thus needs to devote a greater proportion of the job to management, fiscal monitoring, staff supervision, and case management activities, and the latter assists the Director of Juvenile Court Services in carrying out the director's functions and supervises a judicial district or assigned juvenile court officers and administrative assistants.

Plans, organizes, and directs programs to provide juvenile services in accordance with court rules, local ordinances, federal and state laws, administrative rules and policies. Applies caseflow management principles to assure timely disposition of referrals. Oversees and monitors case management activities, records, and information relevant on the juvenile court information system.

Supervises, delegates, and monitors the work of a large juvenile court staff including responsibility for: Recruiting Interviewing Selecting and orienting new employees Training staff Assigning caseloads and monitoring work performance

Conducts informal adjustment proceedings and determines conditions of conduct; issues temporary custody orders, authorizes secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.

Develops procedures and implements programs and policies relating to juvenile court services consistent with directives established by the Juvenile Policy Board and the Supreme Court; and assesses and evaluates the impact of new and changing situations and recommends methods to address changing situations.

Promotes cooperative relationships with state and local human service zones, law enforcement agencies and the community. Represents the juvenile court in task forces, forums, and committees within the district on issues related to children.

Assists in the preparation of the biennial budget for the juvenile court. Reviews and approves expense vouchers, purchase requisitions and monitors contract service billings and compliance of contract services.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a bachelor's degree in social work, psychology, sociology, counseling, criminal justice or a related area and six years of experience in a criminal justice or juvenile justice system. Specialized classes or training in management may substitute for up to two years of the work experience requirement on a year-for-year basis and graduate-level classes in criminal justice, juvenile justice or a related area may substitute for up to one year of the work experience if the program provided the knowledge and skills required to perform the duties of the position to be filled.



Requires a valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge Requirements:

Extensive knowledge of the principles and practice of juvenile supervision, probation work and relevant laws, rules or administrative guidelines pertaining to juvenile probation.

Considerable knowledge of court procedures.

Considerable knowledge of caseflow management principles and procedures.

Considerable knowledge of individual and group behavior.

Knowledge of the principles of management and supervision.

Knowledge of word processing, electronic spreadsheet, database and specialized court/case management software.

Extensive knowledge of community resources.

Knowledge of national trends, techniques, and new approaches to juvenile rehabilitation, treatment, and juvenile court services.

Skill Requirements:

Supervising, directing, delegating, and maintaining the work of a juvenile court services unit and staff.

Interpersonal and collaborative skills to work constructively within an agency in the community setting and effectively utilize available resources and services in connection with rehabilitation plan.

Planning, organizing, and prioritizing unit functions and services to effectively manage a department and direct district-wide programs.

Developing and implementing comprehensive services or programs for juveniles.

Applying analytical skills to review operating issues, making recommendations, making fair and impartial informal adjustments.

Developing a rapport with clients, counseling, interviewing, assessing, and evaluating client needs.

Preparing and presenting information and facts to the public, clients or community groups and preparing relevant written and oral reports required.

Monitoring fiscal operations, contracted services and the utilization of unit fiscal resources.



Physical Requirements:

The essential functions of the job typically require: sitting, standing, walking, talking, hearing, seeing, feeling, reaching, and fingering requirements.

Employee may be subject to some limited travel in the performance of the job. Employee does have control over travel schedule and can adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions. Employee is exposed to biological hazard in the performance of drug testing.

Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Light: Work involves exerting up to 20 lbs. of force occasionally, and/or up to 10 lbs. frequently, and/or a negligible amount of force constantly to move objects.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4457990/director-of-juvenile-court-services-fargo?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs