Carper Welcomes $20 Billion for Clean Energy Projects Nationwide from Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today welcomed an announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that $20 billion will be awarded to eight entities from the National Clean Investment Fund and the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator – two competitive grant programs under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Senator Tom Carper helped author the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund in the Inflation Reduction Act in his role as Chairman of the EPW Committee.

“Every American should benefit from the investments we make to fight climate change, no matter their zip code. That’s why we created the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund — to leverage both public and private investments to help finance a historic network of climate and clean energy projects, especially in low-income and disadvantaged communities. Historically, those are the places least able to attract private capital, and we need to change that.

“These investments will lower energy costs for everyone and create good-paying jobs, and I applaud the EPA for moving quickly to implement this program. Congratulations to the eight recipients who will bring us one step closer to a clean energy future.”

