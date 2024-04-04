Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,390 in the last 365 days.

Carper Welcomes $20 Billion for Clean Energy Projects Nationwide from Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today welcomed an announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that $20 billion will be awarded to eight entities from the National Clean Investment Fund and the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator – two competitive grant programs under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Senator Tom Carper helped author the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund in the Inflation Reduction Act in his role as Chairman of the EPW Committee.

“Every American should benefit from the investments we make to fight climate change, no matter their zip code. That’s why we created the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund — to leverage both public and private investments to help finance a historic network of climate and clean energy projects, especially in low-income and disadvantaged communities. Historically, those are the places least able to attract private capital, and we need to change that.

“These investments will lower energy costs for everyone and create good-paying jobs, and I applaud the EPA for moving quickly to implement this program. Congratulations to the eight recipients who will bring us one step closer to a clean energy future.”

###

You just read:

Carper Welcomes $20 Billion for Clean Energy Projects Nationwide from Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more