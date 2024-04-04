REPORT: Capito, EPW Republicans Outline Impacts of Biden’s Overreaching 2024 Regulatory Agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released a report titled, “Biden’s 2024 Environmental Agenda and its Road to Ruin.”

The report outlines the Biden administration’s forthcoming environmental rules and regulations set to be finalized. Imposing this agenda will drive costs up for consumers, target U.S. energy production, threaten the nation’s electric grid, and put American jobs on the chopping block.

“Despite clear warnings from American consumers and job creators, and loss after loss in the courts, President Biden is moving full-steam ahead with his crippling, unrealistic environmental agenda in 2024,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Americans do not want and cannot afford what this administration intends to accomplish through executive overreach and deference to climate activists. This report outlines exactly how harmful President Biden’s environmental regulations are, including the immediate and long-term threats to millions of working families, the reliability of the electric grid, and American energy producers.”

The report is broken down into five sections:

The Administration’s War on American Energy Through Regulations

The Cumulative Destructive Impacts of EPA’s Policies

The Enormous Financial Toll of Biden’s Environmental Regulations

Republican Reality Check: Calling Out the Administration’s False Claims

Don’t Just Take Our Word For It, Job Creators Agree

Access the full report here.

# # #