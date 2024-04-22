Procida Tile Partners with Renowned Italian Factory Cerdomus for Spring Collection Launch
Cerdomus' innovative designs and exceptional quality perfectly complement our commitment to excellence.”DEER PARK, NEW YORK, US, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procida Tile, the Tri State area's leading provider of top-quality wall and flooring solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Cerdomus, a distinguished Italian tile factory renowned for its innovative designs and superior craftsmanship. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Procida Tile as it expands its offerings with the introduction of Cerdomus' exclusive porcelain tile collections.
With over 40 years of expertise, Procida Tile has established itself as a trusted source for premium wall and flooring materials, offering a diverse range of options including porcelain, marble, ceramic, and glass. Located at 430 Commack Road in Deer Park, NY, Procida Tile's showroom has been a destination for homeowners, designers, and contractors seeking exceptional quality and unparalleled service.
Cerdomus, known for its commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technology, has consistently delivered distinctive tile creations that inspire new design possibilities. Through this partnership, Procida Tile will now feature Cerdomus' Porcelain tiles for floors and walls, available in 12x24 and 24x24 formats. These tiles encapsulate the timeless elegance of designer marbles while boasting the durability and performance of porcelain stoneware.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Cerdomus, a true pioneer in the tile industry," said Joe, COO at Procida Tile. "This partnership reflects our ongoing dedication to providing our customers with the finest selection of premium flooring options. Cerdomus' innovative designs and exceptional quality perfectly complement our commitment to excellence."
Cerdomus' porcelain tiles, now available at Procida Tile, meld sophistication with functionality, perfect for both residential and commercial settings. These durable, low-maintenance tiles offer the luxurious look of marble, onyx, and quartz in the Calacatta, Onice, and Cristallo collections without the upkeep. Ideal for high-traffic areas, they bring a spa-like elegance or modern flair to any space, ensuring a consistent, upscale appearance at an economical cost.
Dive into the unique beauty and versatile design of each series, designed to elevate your project with unmatched style.
For more information about Procida Tile and the new Cerdomus Collection, visit www.procidatile.com or stop by our showroom at 430 Commack Road, Deer Park, NY.
About Procida Tile: Procida Tile has been the premier provider of top-quality flooring solutions in the Tri-State area for over 40 years. With a focus on high-quality porcelain, marble, ceramic, and glass tiles, Procida Tile offers an extensive range of options for both wall and floor coverings. Located in Deer Park, NY, the Procida Tile showroom is a destination for those seeking the best in flooring.
About Cerdomus: Cerdomus is a renowned Italian tile manufacturer known for its beautiful designs and commitment to eco-sustainability. With a focus on producing high-quality porcelain tiles, Cerdomus has established itself as a leader in the tile industry, blending traditional craftsmanship with innovative sustainability practices
Joseph Procida
Procida Tile
+1 631-242-2571
joeprotile@yahoo.com