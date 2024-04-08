Micropac Introduces the World’s First Configurable 3U VPX Power Supply Card for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites

Micropac, Garland, Texas

Engineers can optimize satellite power distribution using space-rated 3U VPX card solutions for the space community.

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micropac Inc. (OTC: MPAD), a leader in space-level microcircuit modules and components for “mission critical” space applications, debuted a patent-pending 3U VPX Power Supply Card (PSC) today that enables engineers to design high efficiency and power dense satellites for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions without compromising safety and performance goals, The new VPX-3U-SP-PSC family of power supply cards provides up to 600W total output power.

Innovations in distributed power are helping satellite manufacturers overcome critical barriers to time to market. The Micropac PSC is designed for 3U Open VPX systems. Designers can build more configurable, efficient, and reliable solutions faster than ever before with the Micropac PSC. The use of GaN technology enables high efficiency (93%). It accelerates design and integration times with compliance to PMBus, VITA, and MIL-STD compliance. Micropac’s planned stocking of standard catalog items ensures shorter lead times.

The first product in the VPX-3U-SP-PSC family of power supply cards converts 28 Volts to 6 different power rails. Each power rail offers a hardware-selectable or software-commanded range of voltages. The power rails are nominally 3.3V, 5V, and 12V (main) and 3.3V and +/- 12V (auxiliary). Nearly all PMBus commands are supported by the VPX-3U-SP-PSC.

The cards perform up to a TID of 30KRad and are immune to SEL of 37MeV-cm2/mg. The cards are designed to comply with the following government standards: MIL-STD-704F, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-STD-1275E; and the following VITA standards: VITA 46.0, VITA 46.11, VITA 48.0, VITA 62.0, and VITA 78.0.

"Satellite designers today face a unique set of challenges to optimize system efficiency and time-to-market," said Bill King, VP of Microelectronics at Micropac. "Not only is this standard 3U VPX solution a widely used format, but the ability to choose either software or hardware output voltage control provides great flexibility to our customers. We frequently get requests for output voltages outside of the standard, and this flexibility in a widely used VPX package will help engineers reach the highest levels of power supply performance.”

Micropac is showcasing innovations for the space community, including the VPX-3U-SP-PSC-28VDC-E0, at the 2024 Space Symposium on April 8 - 11 in Colorado Springs, CO. Demonstrations will show system-level innovations for Micropac technologies to increase power density and efficiency, fiber optic transceivers, and more. For more information, visit Micropac at Booth 1270 of the Northrop Grumman Exhibit Center (North Hall).

Availability

The VPX-3U-SP-PSC-28VDC-E0 (for non-radiation environments) is currently shipping from stock, and the VPX-3U-SP-PSC-28VDC-T1 (for radiation environments) availability is planned for the 2Q25. Please contact the factory for availability and pricing at sales@micropac.com.

About Micropac

Micropac Industries, Inc. OTC: MPAD) manufactures microelectronic and optoelectronic components and modules for the hi-rel industrial, medical, military, aerospace, and space markets. Certified to MIL-PRF-19500, MIL-PRF-38534, and AS9100, Micropac offers both standard and custom products including optocouplers, LEDs and Displays, Proximity and Hall Effect sensors, solid state relays and power controllers, and multi-chip modules. Visit www.micropac.com to learn more.

