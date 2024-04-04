2024 neighborhood Coffee Hour series announced

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2024 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’® in parks citywide from April 22 to June 26.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours offer a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

“Every neighborhood and every resident has their own diverse set of concerns that deserve to not only be heard, but to be acknowledged and addressed,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited for all of the conversations and connection that will come from Neighborhood Coffee Hours.”

Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will be at each Coffee Hour. Community members will have an opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will share updates on each neighborhood, including how many 311 cases have been resolved, streets repaired, as well as the City’s investments in housing, local businesses, and the arts. The City is again releasing a Community Input Survey, which provides an opportunity for constituents to ask questions and inform what will be presented during Coffee Hours with the Mayor. Last year, this proved to be a success, allowing constituents to hear directly from the Mayor and City leaders as they addressed concerns and answered constituents' questions at each Coffee Hour event.

“Coffee Hours with the Mayor is an intentional effort to meet community members in the heart of their neighborhoods,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “I encourage residents, including our youth, seniors, civic organizations, business owners, and local leaders to attend this neighborhood-centered event. Boston 311 will be present to connect residents to essential city services.”

Dunkin’ will be on-site with freshly brewed Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Dunkin’ will have lawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Individuals in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market.

“Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are vital for community engagement, allowing residents to share their thoughts directly. We're grateful for their participation,” noted Ryan Woods, Commissioner of the Parks and Recreation Department. “These events not only foster dialogue but also mark the kickoff for our exciting summer calendar of events. From outdoor concerts to movies to arts and crafts workshops for kids, our programming breathes life into our parks, fulfilling our core mission of creating vibrant spaces for all to enjoy."

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information. The full schedule of Mayor Wu’s 2024 Neighborhood Coffee Hours is as follows:

Monday, April 22

Billings Field

369 LaGrange Street

West Roxbury

Wednesday, April 24

Training Field (Winthrop Square)

55 Winthrop Street

Charlestown

Thursday, April 25

Adams Park

4225 Washington Street

Roslindale

Monday, April 29

Horatio Harris Park

85 Harold Street

Roxbury

Wednesday, May 1

Walker Playground

550 Norfolk Street

Mattapan

Monday, May 6

Peter’s Park

230 Shawmut Avenue

South End

Tuesday, May 7

Mozart Street Playground

10 Mozart Street

Jamaica Plain

Thursday, May 23

McConnell Park

30 Denny Street

Dorchester

Wednesday, May 29

Noyes Playground

86 Boardman Street

East Boston

Friday, May 31

Medal of Honor Park

E 3rd and M Street

South Boston

Thursday, June 6

Iacono Playground

150 Readville Street

Hyde Park

Friday, June 7

Elliot Norton Park

295 Tremont Street

Bay Village/Chinatown

Tuesday, June 11

Langone Park

529 Commercial Street

North End

Friday, June 14

Back Bay Fens (Near Kelleher Rose Garden)

73 Park Drive

Fenway/Kenmore

Monday, June 17

Brighton Common

30 Chestnut Hill Avenue

Allston-Brighton

Tuesday, June 18

Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance)

15 Commonwealth Avenue

Back Bay/Beacon Hill

Monday, June 24

Mission Hill Playground

1497 Tremont Street

Mission Hill

Wednesday, June 26

Mother’s Rest

410 Washington Street

Dorchester

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, or Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.