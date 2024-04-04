IDNR announces grants for 107 school field trips to state parks, museums, and natural areas

ILLINOIS, April 4 - More than 6,600 Illinois students to benefit from the grants

SPRINGFIELD - More than 6,600 students will visit Illinois state parks, natural areas, museums, and other natural resources sites this year to learn about nature and conservation thanks to funding through the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. The program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF).

More than $99,600 in donated funds for 107 field trip grants were awarded for 2024. The grant recipients represent 30 Illinois counties.

"This program allows students to visit areas throughout Illinois to see firsthand what they've been learning about the great outdoors in the classroom," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Our future conservation leaders need the opportunity to experience Illinois' natural resources in person. We're pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants."

Funding for the 2024 grants was made possible by private donations from the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie and the D.F. and M.T. Grohne Family Foundation of Wilmington. The donations and grant funding are coordinated by the ICF.

Since its inception in 2001, the Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program has distributed more than $1.5 million, and more than 128,000 students have been provided the opportunity to take part in a field trip. Grant recipients are located throughout Illinois and represent students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The competitive grant program allows Illinois teachers to apply for funds to take students on a field trip to study Illinois' natural resources. Learning activities must directly relate to the school's curriculum. Funding covers expenses such as transportation and substitute teachers.

The annual application deadline is Jan. 31; apply online now. For more information about the program, contact the IDNR Division of Education at dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov. The ICF gladly accepts donations for the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. Go online for additional information.

2024 Biodiversity Field Trip Grant recipients

Champaign County

Christian Homeschool Connect, Mahomet, first grade, Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City - $299

Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, seventh through 12 th grades, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby - $1,197.84

Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, seventh through 12 th grades, Matthiessen State Park, Utica - $980

Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, fourth through 12 th grades, the Nature Institute, Godfrey - $1,315

Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, fourth through 12 th grades, TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Dow - $1,200

Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, fourth through 12 th grades, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago -$846.60

Yankee Ridge Elementary, Urbana, second grade, University of Illinois Pollinartarium, Urbana - $585

Christian County

Gregory Intermediate, Moweaqua, fifth grade, Camp Maranatha, Ramsey - $1,000

Clark County

Monroe Elementary, Casey, fifth and sixth grades, Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston - $542.92

Cook County

ACERO Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Chicago, 10th grade, Sagawau Environment Learning Center, Lemont -

$500

ACERO Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Chicago, ninth grade, Sagawau Environment Learning Center, Lemont -

$500

Aqsa School, Bridgeview, ninth through 12 th grades, Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago - $1,100

Arcadia Elementary School, Olympia Fields, fourth through sixth grades, Central Park Wetlands, Park Forest - $675

Arcadia Elementary School, Olympia Fields, fourth through sixth grades, Central Park Wetlands, Park Forest - $675

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago, third grade, Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, Chicago - $1,240

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago, second grade, North Park Village Nature Center, Chicago -

$1,240

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago, fourth grade, Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont - $1,360

Council Oak Montessori School, Blue Island, kindergarten through eighth grades, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $2,000

Council Oak Montessori School, Blue Island, fourth through sixth grades, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $500

Council Oak Montessori School, Blue Island, first through third grades, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle -

$1,000

Glenbrook Elementary School, Streamwood, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $625

Greely Elementary, Chicago, kindergarten and fifth grade, Big March Park and Ford Calumet Environmental Center, Chicago - $1,000

Gunsaulus Scholastic Academy, Chicago, seventh grade, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, Wilmington -

$1,150

Hamlin Upper Grade Center, Alsip, sixth through eighth grades, White Pines Ranch, Oregon - $2,000

Joseph Brennemann Elementary School, Chicago, sixth grade, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago - $600

th and 12 th grades, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11and 12grades, Kent Fuller Air Station Prairie and Tyner Nature Center , Glenview - $575

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11 th grade, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $1,000

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11 th and 12 th grades, Kent Fuller Air Station Prairie and Tyner Nature Center, Glenview - $575

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10 th through 12 th grades, Chicago Botanic Gardens, Glencoe - $600

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10 th through 12 th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $900

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10 th through 12 th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $900

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10 th through 12 th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $900

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10 th and 11 th grades, Skokie Lagoons FPDCC, Glencoe - $1,000

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11 th and 12 th grades, Illinois Beach State Park, Zion - $600

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11 th and 12 th grades, North Branch of Chicago River, Glenview - $400

Maine West High School, Des Plaines, 10 th through 12 th grades, Linne Woods, Morton Grove - $500

McGraw YMCA Children's Center, Evanston, preschool, Chicago Botanic Garden - $1,236

Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through 12 th grade, Spring Valley Nature Center, Schaumburg - $716

Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through sixth grade, Northerly Island, Chicago - $350

Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, sixth through 12 th grades, Northerly Island, Chicago - $400

Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through 12 th grade, private land, Beaverville - $500

Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, The Grove, Glenview - $500

Oakhill Elementary School, Streamwood, second grade, James Pate Philip State Park and Bartlett Nature Center, Bartlett - $1,020

Our Lady of Elementary School, Chicago, first and second grades, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $627

Pilgrim Lutheran School, Chicago, first through third grades, Emily Oaks Nature Center, Skokie - $460

Pilgrim Lutheran School, Chicago, fourth grade, Emily Oaks Nature Center, Skokie - $500

St. Sabina Academy, Chicago, fifth grade, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe - $500

St. Sabina Academy, Chicago, fourth grade, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $500

St. Sabina Academy, Chicago, second and third grades, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $500

St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Winfield, sixth and seventh grades, Urban Stream Research Center, Warrenville - $400

The Academy of St. Joan of Arc, Evanston, kindergarten through sixth grade, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $498.66

Wagoner School, Sauk Village, kindergarten through eighth grade, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $966

Walter Q. Gresham Elementary School, Chicago, seventh grade, Little Red Schoolhouse, Willow Springs -

$500

Wendall E. Green Elementary School, Chicago, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield - $300

Wendall E. Green Elementary School, Chicago, fifth through eighth grades, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $500

Westcott Elementary, Chicago, preschool, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield - $723.75

DeWitt County

Ruth M. Schneider Elementary School, Farmer City, second grade, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer - $342

Douglas County

Villa Grove High School, Villa Grove, ninth through 12 th grades, Giant City State Park, Makanda - $500

Villa Gove CUSD 302, Villa Grove, seventh and eighth grades, Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston - $790

DuPage County

Benjamin Middle School, West Chicago, sixth grade, Lorado Taft Field Campus, Oregon - $3,000

Evergreen Elementary School, Carol Stream, second grade, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, St Charles -$2,000

Evergreen Elementary School, Carol Stream, fourth grade, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $1,575

Georgetown Elementary, Aurora, second grade, Red Oak Nature Center, Aurora - $935

Glenn Westlake Middle School, Lombard, seventh grade, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $2,000

Hunt Club Elementary, Oswego, fifth grade, Harris Forest Preserve, Yorkville - $1,666

St. James the Apostle, Glen Ellyn, second grade, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $500

Franklin County

Christopher High School, Christopher, 10th through 12th grades, Cache River State Natural Area, Belknap - $490

Jackson County

DeSoto School, DeSoto, sixth through eighth grades, Cache River State Natural Area, Ullin - $2,500

Jo Daviess County

Stockton Elementary School, Stockton, fifth grade, Lorado Taft Field Campus, Oregon - $1,500

Kankakee County

Shabbona Elementary, Bourbonnais, third grade, Kankakee River State Park, Bourbonnais - $366.50

Knox County

Immaculate Conception School Monmouth, Galesburg, sixth through eighth grades, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago - $1,085.80

Lake County

Little Scouts Preschool, Lake Forest, pre-kindergarten, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe - $540

Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake, eighth Grade, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $1,000

Lee County

Madison Elementary, Dixon, fourth grade, Byron Forest Preserve, Byron - $1,000

Livingston County

Prairie Central Elementary, Fairbury, second grade, Fugate Woods, Fairbury - $450.96

Macon County

Fundamentals Early Learning Academy, Decatur, preschool, Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur - $750

Maroa Forsyth Middle School, Maroa, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby - $500

Macoupin County

Carlinville Primary School, Carlinville, first grade, The Nature Institute, Godfrey - $770

Wolf Ridge Education Center, Bunker Hill, fourth grade, The Nature Institute, Godfrey - $596.15

Madison County

St. John Neumann Catholic School, Maryville, sixth grade, Camp Ondessonk, Ozark - $500

McLean County

Carlock Elementary School, Carlock, kindergarten through fifth grade, Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City - $1,899.76

Chiddix Junior High School, Normal, sixth through eighth grade, Fugate Woods, Fairbury - $276.00

Monroe County

Valmeyer Community Unit District 3, Valmeyer, fifth grade, Waterloo Sportsman's Club Conservation Day, Waterloo - $170.20

Moultrie County

Sullivan Elementary School, Sullivan, first grade, Ballard Nature Center, Altamont - $1,155.15

Peoria County

Mark Bills Middle School, Peoria, fifth through eighth grades, Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery and Sand Ridge State Forest in Mason County - $600

Reservoir Gifted Academy, Peoria, sixth grade, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby - $600

Piatt County

Walk Homeschool, Bement, sixth through 12th grades, Plum Creek Nature Center, Beecher - $352.94

Pike County

Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Pleasant Hill, fourth grade, The Nature Institute, Godfrey - $465

Pope County

Pope County Community School 1, Golconda, ninth through 12th grades, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $810

Richland County

St. Joseph School, Olney, eighth grade, Camp Ondessonk, Ozark - $500

Rock Island County

Glenview Middle School, East Moline, fifth grade, Lorado Taft Field Campus, Oregon - $3,265

Saline County

Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School, Carrier Mills, ninth through 12 th grades, Cache River Wetlands and Heron Pond, Cypress and Belknap - $930

East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg, fourth grade, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $3,000

Union County

Anna Jonesboro Community High School, Anna, 10 th grade, Cache River State Natural Area, Belknap - $500

Anna Jonesboro High School, Anna, 12 th grade, Cache River Wetland Center, Cypress - $328.18

Cobden High School, Cobden, 10 th through 12 th grades, Cache River Wetlands, lower access, Ullin - $1,600

Jonesboro Grade School, Jonesboro, kindergarten through 8th grade, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Marion - $687.27

Williamson County