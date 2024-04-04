IDNR announces grants for 107 school field trips to state parks, museums, and natural areas
ILLINOIS, April 4 - More than 6,600 Illinois students to benefit from the grants
SPRINGFIELD - More than 6,600 students will visit Illinois state parks, natural areas, museums, and other natural resources sites this year to learn about nature and conservation thanks to funding through the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. The program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF).
More than $99,600 in donated funds for 107 field trip grants were awarded for 2024. The grant recipients represent 30 Illinois counties.
"This program allows students to visit areas throughout Illinois to see firsthand what they've been learning about the great outdoors in the classroom," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Our future conservation leaders need the opportunity to experience Illinois' natural resources in person. We're pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants."
Funding for the 2024 grants was made possible by private donations from the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie and the D.F. and M.T. Grohne Family Foundation of Wilmington. The donations and grant funding are coordinated by the ICF.
Since its inception in 2001, the Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program has distributed more than $1.5 million, and more than 128,000 students have been provided the opportunity to take part in a field trip. Grant recipients are located throughout Illinois and represent students from pre-kindergarten through high school.
The competitive grant program allows Illinois teachers to apply for funds to take students on a field trip to study Illinois' natural resources. Learning activities must directly relate to the school's curriculum. Funding covers expenses such as transportation and substitute teachers.
The annual application deadline is Jan. 31; apply online now. For more information about the program, contact the IDNR Division of Education at dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov. The ICF gladly accepts donations for the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. Go online for additional information.
2024 Biodiversity Field Trip Grant recipients
Champaign County
- Christian Homeschool Connect, Mahomet, first grade, Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City - $299
- Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, seventh through 12th grades, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby - $1,197.84
- Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, seventh through 12th grades, Matthiessen State Park, Utica - $980
- Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, fourth through 12th grades, the Nature Institute, Godfrey - $1,315
- Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, fourth through 12th grades, TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Dow - $1,200
- Faith and Reason Learning Community, Champaign, fourth through 12th grades, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago -$846.60
- Yankee Ridge Elementary, Urbana, second grade, University of Illinois Pollinartarium, Urbana - $585
Christian County
- Gregory Intermediate, Moweaqua, fifth grade, Camp Maranatha, Ramsey - $1,000
Clark County
- Monroe Elementary, Casey, fifth and sixth grades, Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston - $542.92
Cook County
- ACERO Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Chicago, 10th grade, Sagawau Environment Learning Center, Lemont -
$500
- ACERO Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Chicago, ninth grade, Sagawau Environment Learning Center, Lemont -
$500
- Aqsa School, Bridgeview, ninth through 12th grades, Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago - $1,100
- Arcadia Elementary School, Olympia Fields, fourth through sixth grades, Central Park Wetlands, Park Forest - $675
- Arcadia Elementary School, Olympia Fields, fourth through sixth grades, Central Park Wetlands, Park Forest - $675
- Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago, third grade, Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, Chicago - $1,240
- Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago, second grade, North Park Village Nature Center, Chicago -
$1,240
- Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, Chicago, fourth grade, Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont - $1,360
- Council Oak Montessori School, Blue Island, kindergarten through eighth grades, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $2,000
- Council Oak Montessori School, Blue Island, fourth through sixth grades, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $500
- Council Oak Montessori School, Blue Island, first through third grades, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle -
$1,000
- Glenbrook Elementary School, Streamwood, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $625
- Greely Elementary, Chicago, kindergarten and fifth grade, Big March Park and Ford Calumet Environmental Center, Chicago - $1,000
- Gunsaulus Scholastic Academy, Chicago, seventh grade, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, Wilmington -
$1,150
- Hamlin Upper Grade Center, Alsip, sixth through eighth grades, White Pines Ranch, Oregon - $2,000
- Joseph Brennemann Elementary School, Chicago, sixth grade, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago - $600
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Kent Fuller Air Station Prairie and Tyner Nature Center, Glenview - $575
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th grade, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $1,000
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Kent Fuller Air Station Prairie and Tyner Nature Center, Glenview - $575
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette. 11th grade. Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview. $1000.00
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10th through 12th grades, Chicago Botanic Gardens, Glencoe - $600
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $400
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10th through 12th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $900
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10th through 12th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $900
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10th through 12th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $900
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $400
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Munz Campus Prairie and Wetland, Glenview - $400
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 10th and 11th grades, Skokie Lagoons FPDCC, Glencoe - $1,000
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Illinois Beach State Park, Zion - $600
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, Illinois Beach State Park, Zion - $600
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, North Branch of Chicago River, Glenview - $400
- Loyola Academy, Wilmette, 11th and 12th grades, North Branch of Chicago River, Glenview - $400
- Maine West High School, Des Plaines, 10th through 12th grades, Linne Woods, Morton Grove - $500
- McGraw YMCA Children's Center, Evanston, preschool, Chicago Botanic Garden - $1,236
- Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through 12th grade, Spring Valley Nature Center, Schaumburg - $716
- Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through sixth grade, Northerly Island, Chicago - $350
- Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, sixth through 12th grades, Northerly Island, Chicago - $400
- Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through 12th grade, private land, Beaverville - $500
- Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, The Grove, Glenview - $500
- Oakhill Elementary School, Streamwood, second grade, James Pate Philip State Park and Bartlett Nature Center, Bartlett - $1,020
- Our Lady of Elementary School, Chicago, first and second grades, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $627
- Pilgrim Lutheran School, Chicago, first through third grades, Emily Oaks Nature Center, Skokie - $460
- Pilgrim Lutheran School, Chicago, fourth grade, Emily Oaks Nature Center, Skokie - $500
- St. Sabina Academy, Chicago, fifth grade, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe - $500
- St. Sabina Academy, Chicago, fourth grade, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $500
- St. Sabina Academy, Chicago, second and third grades, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $500
- St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Winfield, sixth and seventh grades, Urban Stream Research Center, Warrenville - $400
- The Academy of St. Joan of Arc, Evanston, kindergarten through sixth grade, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $498.66
- Wagoner School, Sauk Village, kindergarten through eighth grade, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $966
- Walter Q. Gresham Elementary School, Chicago, seventh grade, Little Red Schoolhouse, Willow Springs -
$500
- Wendall E. Green Elementary School, Chicago, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield - $300
- Wendall E. Green Elementary School, Chicago, fifth through eighth grades, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago - $500
- Westcott Elementary, Chicago, preschool, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield - $723.75
DeWitt County
- Ruth M. Schneider Elementary School, Farmer City, second grade, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer - $342
Douglas County
- Villa Grove High School, Villa Grove, ninth through 12th grades, Giant City State Park, Makanda - $500
- Villa Gove CUSD 302, Villa Grove, seventh and eighth grades, Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston - $790
DuPage County
- Benjamin Middle School, West Chicago, sixth grade, Lorado Taft Field Campus, Oregon - $3,000
- Evergreen Elementary School, Carol Stream, second grade, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, St Charles -$2,000
- Evergreen Elementary School, Carol Stream, fourth grade, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $1,575
- Georgetown Elementary, Aurora, second grade, Red Oak Nature Center, Aurora - $935
- Glenn Westlake Middle School, Lombard, seventh grade, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $2,000
- Hunt Club Elementary, Oswego, fifth grade, Harris Forest Preserve, Yorkville - $1,666
- St. James the Apostle, Glen Ellyn, second grade, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle - $500
Franklin County
- Christopher High School, Christopher, 10th through 12th grades, Cache River State Natural Area, Belknap - $490
Jackson County
- DeSoto School, DeSoto, sixth through eighth grades, Cache River State Natural Area, Ullin - $2,500
Jo Daviess County
- Stockton Elementary School, Stockton, fifth grade, Lorado Taft Field Campus, Oregon - $1,500
Kankakee County
- Shabbona Elementary, Bourbonnais, third grade, Kankakee River State Park, Bourbonnais - $366.50
Knox County
- Immaculate Conception School Monmouth, Galesburg, sixth through eighth grades, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago - $1,085.80
Lake County
- Little Scouts Preschool, Lake Forest, pre-kindergarten, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe - $540
- Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake, eighth Grade, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $1,000
Lee County
- Madison Elementary, Dixon, fourth grade, Byron Forest Preserve, Byron - $1,000
Livingston County
- Prairie Central Elementary, Fairbury, second grade, Fugate Woods, Fairbury - $450.96
Macon County
- Fundamentals Early Learning Academy, Decatur, preschool, Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur - $750
- Maroa Forsyth Middle School, Maroa, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby - $500
Macoupin County
- Carlinville Primary School, Carlinville, first grade, The Nature Institute, Godfrey - $770
- Wolf Ridge Education Center, Bunker Hill, fourth grade, The Nature Institute, Godfrey - $596.15
Madison County
- St. John Neumann Catholic School, Maryville, sixth grade, Camp Ondessonk, Ozark - $500
McLean County
- Carlock Elementary School, Carlock, kindergarten through fifth grade, Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City - $1,899.76
- Chiddix Junior High School, Normal, sixth through eighth grade, Fugate Woods, Fairbury - $276.00
Monroe County
- Valmeyer Community Unit District 3, Valmeyer, fifth grade, Waterloo Sportsman's Club Conservation Day, Waterloo - $170.20
Moultrie County
- Sullivan Elementary School, Sullivan, first grade, Ballard Nature Center, Altamont - $1,155.15
Peoria County
- Mark Bills Middle School, Peoria, fifth through eighth grades, Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery and Sand Ridge State Forest in Mason County - $600
- Reservoir Gifted Academy, Peoria, sixth grade, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby - $600
Piatt County
- Walk Homeschool, Bement, sixth through 12th grades, Plum Creek Nature Center, Beecher - $352.94
Pike County
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Pleasant Hill, fourth grade, The Nature Institute, Godfrey - $465
Pope County
- Pope County Community School 1, Golconda, ninth through 12th grades, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $810
Richland County
- St. Joseph School, Olney, eighth grade, Camp Ondessonk, Ozark - $500
Rock Island County
- Glenview Middle School, East Moline, fifth grade, Lorado Taft Field Campus, Oregon - $3,265
Saline County
- Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School, Carrier Mills, ninth through 12th grades, Cache River Wetlands and Heron Pond, Cypress and Belknap - $930
- East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg, fourth grade, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $3,000
Union County
- Anna Jonesboro Community High School, Anna, 10th grade, Cache River State Natural Area, Belknap - $500
- Anna Jonesboro High School, Anna, 12th grade, Cache River Wetland Center, Cypress - $328.18
- Cobden High School, Cobden, 10th through 12th grades, Cache River Wetlands, lower access, Ullin - $1,600
- Jonesboro Grade School, Jonesboro, kindergarten through 8th grade, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Marion - $687.27
Williamson County
- Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville, fifth grade, Cache River State Natural Area - $4,500
- Carterville Junior High School, Carterville, eighth grade, Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda - $2,500
- Carterville Junior High School, Carterville, eighth grade, Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda - $2,500
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Herrin, second and third grades, Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Makanda - $1,473.24