Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Confirms Release Date for Q1 2024 Results and Filing of Management Information Circular in Connection With 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (TSX:BDGI) confirms the release date for its Q1 2024 results and the filing of the management information circular prepared in connection with its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled to be held on May 2, 2024.



2024 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2024 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after markets close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and brokers to discuss the 2024 first quarter results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT on Thursday May 2, 2024. To join the call and ask a question during the live questions and answers session: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI39e1da46bb5f4c32b49b1972697b7afc. To join the call with audio only: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ftrf8t5.

Filing of Management Information Circular

Badger has filed the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the Annual Meeting being held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MT. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BDGI2024. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate in the Annual Meeting. Following the formal portion of the Annual Meeting, a presentation will be given by Rob Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer of Badger.

For further information on the Annual Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, procedures for voting and asking questions and other technical information, please see the Circular and the other meeting materials as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Badger encourages all shareholders to read the Circular and the other meeting materials.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

