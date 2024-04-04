Press Conference at the European Parliament

Geologists, with their extensive experience in studying the impacts of climate change on natural phenomena such as landslides, coastal erosion, earthquakes, and sea-level rise, are at the forefront of addressing some of society’s most urgent challenges today. In addition to this, they significantly contribute to ensuring reliable and secure access to renewable energy sources, sustainable mineral supply, and effective water management.

The press conference on April 11th at 11 am will be an opportunity to highlight the indispensable role of geologists in accelerating climate action efforts. The European Federation of Geologists (EFG) and the Italian National Council of Geologists (CNG) will introduce key policy recommendations to EU policymakers, aiming to strengthen the role of the geological community in supporting EU policies effectively.

These recommendations, central to the conference agenda, outline crucial policy support necessary to empower the geological community to contribute meaningfully to EU objectives:

Priority to Geological Education: It is imperative to include geological education as a focal point in the school curricula of all European countries. This step will establish a solid foundation for future industry professionals, ensuring a skilled workforce aligned with EU goals. Recognition of the Geologist Profession: Full recognition of the Geologist profession through inclusion in the EU Directive 2005/36 on Professional Qualifications will facilitate greater professional mobility within the European Union. This recognition is essential to foster collaboration and expertise exchange across member states. Sustainability in Resource Management: Building on the Critical Raw Materials Act, the European Union must create a favourable environment for sustainable and secure mineral supply. Integrating such activities into the EU Taxonomy will promote responsible resource management and support EU sustainability goals. Investments in Renewable Energy: Policy support for investment in geothermal energy and natural hydrogen is critical for promoting a transition to low-impact energy sources. The European Geothermal Strategy will represent a pivotal milestone in achieving renewable energy objectives. Secure Carbon Storage: Accelerating the installation of infrastructure necessary for deep and secure carbon storage requires macro-finance incentives, public engagement, and certificates of competence. These measures, as part of the Industrial Carbon Management Strategy, will facilitate the EU’s commitment to carbon neutrality. Environmental Management: Enhancing monitoring of soil and water health via the Soil Health Law is essential for ensuring long-term environmental sustainability. Robust environmental management practices are crucial for safeguarding Europe’s natural resources and ecosystems. Geotourism for Environmental Awareness: Initiatives to support geotourism play a vital role in raising awareness about the wonders of natural landscapes. By promoting the conservation and protection of our environmental heritage, geotourism contributes to fostering environmental consciousness among EU citizens.

These recommendations underscore the vital role of geological expertise in advancing EU policies and initiatives toward a sustainable future.

During the press conference, the European Federation of Geologists (EFG) and the Italian National Council of Geologists (CNG) will launch an appeal for COP29, urging the establishment of a dedicated Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Day and pavilion to raise awareness of geological topics and advocate for sustainable practices.

The press conference will also serve as a platform to announce the 5th International Professional Geology Conference (IPGC), to be held in November 2025, in Zaragoza, Spain. This event, organised in collaboration with the Spanish Official Association of Geologists (ICOG) and the Portuguese Association of Geologists (APG), aims to bring together industry leaders and stakeholders to shape the future of the geology sector on an international scale.