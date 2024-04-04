Small businesses invited to attend free two-day development series in Hilo

Main, News Posted on Apr 4, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) invite small business owners who are interested in working with the federal, state, and local government, to register for a free two-day Small Business Development Series in Hilo.

Classes will be Tuesday, April 23 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at the Hawaiʻi Innovation Center, in Hilo at 117 Keawe Street.

The series will provide small- and minority-owned businesses with tips for marketing to government entities, (i.e., military and civilian agencies), and will cover a broad range of topics, including:

Registering in System for Award Management (SAM.gov)

Getting certified with the federal government 8(a) Program

Becoming a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and/or Small Business Enterprise (SBE)*

*This class includes a DBE/SBE Application Workshop. The DBE Team will walk you through preparing your electronic documents for your application to the DBE Program.

Where to find state contracting information

Meet leaders from government agencies

Create/update your marketing capability statement or statement of qualification

Financing and bonding for your government contracts

Veterans’ certification and acquiring surplus property



Space is limited and advanced registration is required. There will be no virtual attendance option for attendees. For event details and registration, please visit: https://forms.office.com/g/cW23X5M7rs

or scan the QR Code below:

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability or to request language interpretation, contact the SBA at 808-541-2990 as soon as possible. Requests made at least two weeks prior to the event have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled.

###