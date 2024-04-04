H-1 westbound emergency bridge repairs scheduled the weekend of April 12

Main, News Posted on Apr 4, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that emergency bridge repair work will require one more weekend of closures beginning on Friday, April 12. Two left lanes will be closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of Ice Palace and Kahuapāʻani Street from 8 p.m. on Friday night, April 12, continuously through 3 a.m. Monday, April 15. During this time, the Zipperlane will be deployed, as the location for the final repairs is under the Zipperlane barriers.

The Emergency Bridge Repair Project involves removing sections of the concrete deck over a 3,000-square-foot area, replacing the steel reinforcement where needed, and pouring new concrete. Repair work will also include concrete patching over a 600-square-foot area. The estimated cost of the repairs is $2.8 million.

Residents in areas adjacent to the repair may experience increased noise between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. during the work due to the hydro demo process to remove the damaged deck sections.

Motorists should be aware that roadwork for the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project will be happening concurrently during the weekend of April 12. Two to three left lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction between the Hālawa Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange from 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, continuously through 4:30 a.m., on Monday, April 15. Roadwork for the Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project will continue in the eastbound direction for the next two to three weekends. After the emergency bridge repairs are finished, the Salt Lake Rehab Project will shift back to the westbound direction.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time to their destinations. To view a list of roadwork scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

