VagiBiom Expands Product Line in Walmart Stores Nationwide
VagiBiom, a trusted name in women's health and wellness, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product line in Walmart.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VagiBiom (https://www.vagibiom.com/), a trusted name in women's health and wellness, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product line in Walmart stores across the country and online at Walmart.com. Previously known for its Fragrance-Free suppositories, VagiBiom is now introducing an array of new offerings to cater to the diverse needs of its customers.
With the expansion, VagiBiom will now offer the following products at Walmart:
pH Test Kit (https://store.vagibiom.com/collections/all/products/biom-probiotics-vaginal-ph-tester-kit): Designed to empower women with valuable insights into their vaginal health, the pH test kit provides an easy and convenient way to monitor pH levels at home. By maintaining optimal pH balance, women can support a healthy vaginal environment and prevent discomfort.
Menopause Suppositories (https://store.vagibiom.com/collections/all/products/menopause-relief-suppositories): VagiBiom's Menopause Suppositories offer natural relief from common symptoms associated with menopause, including hot flashes, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. Formulated with carefully selected ingredients, these suppositories provide targeted support to help women navigate this transitional phase with ease.
Boric Acid Suppositories (https://store.vagibiom.com/collections/all/products/boric-acid-probiotics-prebiotics-suppository): Known for their effectiveness in addressing vaginal odor, itching, and discomfort, VagiBiom's Boric Acid Suppositories offer gentle yet powerful relief. Made with pharmaceutical-grade boric acid, these suppositories provide soothing relief while promoting overall vaginal health.
"We're thrilled to expand our product line at Walmart, making our innovative solutions more accessible to women everywhere," said Bobban Subhadra PhD, BIOM’s Chief Scientific Officer. "At VagiBiom, we're committed to providing women with safe, effective, and natural solutions to support their vaginal health and wellness. With our expanded product offerings, we aim to empower women to take control of their health and live their best lives."
VagiBiom's expanded product line will be available at Walmart stores nationwide, offering women convenient access to high-quality vaginal health products at an affordable price point.
For more information about VagiBiom and its products, please visit https://www.vagibiom.com/.
About BIOM Pharmaceuticals
BIOM Pharmaceutical is dedicated to extending healthy years to the human lifespan by regulating the human microbiome through probiotics. The company is a pioneer in microbiome technology with five issued US Patents and has developed LiveBIOM TM Technology to create humanized designer microbiome with applications in human health and disease, including immune regulation, cardiometabolic health, vaginal health, and neurodegeneration. BIOM has developed True-To-Label nutritional supplements and has four consumer brands with twenty-three products in the market: BIOM Probiotics ® Total Gut Health products, VagiBiom ® Feminine Care Products, Longiva ® Antiaging and Longevity products, and LeanBiom ® metabolic weight maintenance products.
Gabrielle Lask
Otter PR
email us here