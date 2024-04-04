StoryFile Debuts Innovative AI Video Experience at The National WWII Museum

Leveraging its Conversa AI platform, StoryFile has worked with the museum’s oral history staff to produce the exhibition Voices from the Front, which includes 18 authentic conversational video experiences with heroes and witnesses from the WWII generation

New Orleans, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryFile and The National WWII Museum opened Voices from the Front, a new interactive experience that connects visitors with veterans, Home Front workers and other witnesses about their experiences during World War II in an authentic and very personal way. Using the company’s Conversa AI platform, conversational videos were produced from extensive interviews with 18 diverse subjects conducted in collaboration with the museum’s oral history staff.

Visitors can now converse with Iwo Jima veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who died in 2022; a real Rosie the Riveter, aircraft factory worker Grace Janota Brown; “Bloody Hundredth” bomber pilot John “Lucky” Luckadoo; Lawson Iichiro Sakai, who served with the decorated all–Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team and died in 2020; Margaret Kerry, the USO performer; Ben Lesser, survivor of Dachau and other concentration camps during the Holocaust; pioneering Tuskegee Airmen pilot George E. Hardy; and many more.





At the opening of the National WWII Museum's Voices from the Front exhbit, the real Margaret Kerry has a conversation with herself, using StoryFile's Conversa AI technolgy, about her experiences with the USO during the war. Later in her career Kerry became the model for Disney's Tinkerbell. Photo courtesy National WWII Museum.

Stephen Watson, President & CEO of The National WWII Museum said, “Preserving the personal accounts of those who served and sacrificed in defense of our freedom during World War II is at the foundation of our mission, and having these men and women share their stories with visitors firsthand has long been a hallmark of the Museum experience. Now, Voices from the Front will take this storytelling to a new level, allowing guests to continue to have their own conversations — through the power of StoryFile’s conversational AI platform — with members of the WWII generation, even long after they have passed.”

Voices from the Front is the largest collection of StoryFile conversational videos ever assembled, showcasing the technology platform that is also used in business, education, pharma and health care industries, and retail.

"We are honored to partner with The National WWII Museum to preserve the memories and experiences of the Greatest Generation veterans and others who served during World War II and share their incredible stories in Voices from the Front," said James Fong, CEO of StoryFile Inc. "Our Conversa.AI platform delivers authentic storytelling and intimate conversations between the individuals and museum visitors, creating genuine emotional and timeless connections with our heroes."

A visitor to the Voices from the Front exhibit at the National WWII Museum has a conversaton with Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser using StoryFile's Conversa AI technology. Lesser's StoryFile is presented with the support of The Zachor Foundation. Photo by Cole Kawana / StoryFile.

StoryFile’s Conversa AI technology is a “code-free” platform that provides the ability to create “virtual versions” of people that can respond to natural language inquiries through conversations. While generative AI relies on large language models and lacks the ability to consider context and remains synthetic, Conversa AI focuses on conversational design, contextual understanding, and original interviews resulting in experiences that are always authentic and human.





At the Voices from the Front exhbit at the National WWII Museum, visitors can utilize StoryFile's Conversa AI technology to have a conversation with heroes like Lawson Iichiro Sakai who fought with the segregated Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team in battles such as the rescue of the Lost Battalion in the Vosges Mountains in France. Sakai passed away in 2020. His StoryFile is presented with the support of Reank and Sachie Kawana. Photo by Cole Kawana / StoryFile.

StoryFile has previously been experienced at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, the Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW, and as part of the United Nations General Assembly Week where the StoryFile and Meta collaboration for VR, Tell Me, Inge, was launched. StoryFile also works with global businesses such as Walmart, SAP, NCR, Medtronic and Omnicom Health Group.

For more information on StoryFile and Conversa AI, contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About StoryFile:

StoryFile keeps artificial intelligence human. Founded in Los Angeles in 2017, its award-winning Conversational Video technology, Conversa AI is in use by consumers, Fortune 500 companies, and cultural institutions all over the world. While today's AI experiences lack the ability to consider context and remains synthetic, Conversa AI focuses on genuine conversations, relevant context, and trustworthy content creating an experience that is always authentic and personal. To learn more, visit StoryFile.com .

About The National WWII Museum:

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org .



###



For more information on StoryFile and Conversa AI, contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com