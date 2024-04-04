At High School Decision Day Celebration, Mayor Bowser Awards $1.4 Million to Organizations Supporting Summer Programming and Announces $27.3 Million Investment in Out-of-School Time Programming

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Ida B. Wells Middle School for a High School Decision Day pep rally to celebrate middle school students’ enrollment in their future high schools, following the release of the My School DC lottery results for the 2024-25 school year. At the celebration, the Mayor and education leaders announced the awardees of more than $1.4 million in grants for the 2024 Summer Strong DC grants and also announced $27.3 million in her Fiscal Year 2025 budget to support out of school time programming.

“Today is an important celebration of our students and it is also a celebration of the many fantastic schools we have across DC that our students and families are excited to enroll in,” said Mayor Bowser. “And as our students and families are planning for next school year, we are also planning for the summer. Next weekend, we’re inviting families to join us at our Summer in the City event to learn about dozens of the safe and engaging summer programs for children and teens.”



Summer Strong DC Grants

Summer Strong DC grants are awarded through the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office) in the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education. Funds will be distributed to 18 schools and nonprofit organizations in the District of Columbia that provide school-aged youth ages 5-18 years old with access to summer programming. These funds are expected to support organizations serving more than 1,600 DC students and are in addition to 109 organizations already funded by the OST Office to provide year-round programming in FY24.



The 18 organizations were selected based on the strength of their program proposals and their demonstrated ability to provide for the needs of the community. Priority points were provided to applicants proposing to serve a significant percentage of youth identified as at-risk, students with disabilities, English Learners, and/or residing in Wards 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Each organization will receive a grant of up to $100,000 to support its summer programming efforts. Programs will run from June to August and will offer a range of activities, including academic enrichment, STEM, sports and recreation, college and career preparation, arts and culture, and community exploration. Find a list of awardees here.

For more information on summer programming, parents and families of school-aged youth are invited to the Summer in the City event on Saturday, April 6 from 11 am to 2 pm at Raymond Elementary School in Ward 4. At the event, families will be able to connect with government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community-based organizations to learn more about the programs available to their students.



My School DC Lottery

Lottery results were released today and families must officially enroll at their matched schools by Wednesday, May 1 to reserve their allotted seats. Families can review their students’ matches and enroll in their schools of choice my logging in to their My School DC accounts at www.myschooldc.org. Families with students in DC Public Schools (DCPS) can enroll directly at enrolldcps.dc.gov. Now in its 11th year, the My School DC common application and public school lottery is a single, random lottery that determines placement for new students at all participating schools. For the 2024-25 school year, over 23,000 students participated in the My School DC lottery; 72% of applicants are receiving an offer at a school they applied to. All families of students in kindergarten through Grade 12 are guaranteed a spot in their neighborhood DCPS school.



Since 2013, the My School DC common lottery system has simplified the public school application process, making it easier for thousands of families each year to apply to more than 200 public and public charter schools across the District. Students submit a ranked list of as many as 12 of their preferred schools and students are matched to schools based on a number of key factors. Students are also waitlisted at schools ranked above where they are matched to maximize their chances of getting into their school of choice. For the 2024-25 school year, 622 students were matched to schools through an Equitable Access designation, offered for students in the foster care system or experiencing homelessness, qualifying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (SNAP), or high school students that are one year older or more than the expected age for the grade in which they are enrolled.



“The Bowser Administration has made significant investments in our schools to ensure that students across the District have access to outstanding public and public charter schools that offer a variety of academic and specialized programming from pre-K 3 – Grade 12 that engage and excite our students,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant. “As families explore our public schools and consider the best options for their students, the My School DC common application and lottery helps thousands of families each year connect their students to the school of their choice.”



Families can still apply to public schools or add themselves to additional school waitlists by submitting a post-lottery application at MySchoolDC.org. The My School DC hotline is also available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm to support families as they navigate their lottery results and school enrollment procedures and can provide additional application support as needed. The hotline can be reached by telephone at (202) 888-6336 or by email at [email protected]. To learn more about the My School DC lottery system, visit MySchoolDC.org.

