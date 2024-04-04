Credit Acceptance Celebrates 10th Year on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® List

Southfield, Michigan, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Fortune for the tenth time. With a ranking of #39 this year, the Company's longstanding presence on the list reinforces the strength of our culture.



“Credit Acceptance is focused on creating and sustaining an inclusive and caring workplace environment where our team can thrive. A component of our core strategy is maintaining our status as a great workplace. We do this by inspiring team members to make a difference while looking forward to coming to work each day, whether in person or remotely,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition provides outside confirmation of our great culture.”

With 92% of employees agreeing that Credit Acceptance is a great place to work, the Company is continuously ranked as one of the best places to work, striving to cultivate an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive personally and professionally. Other workplace accolades we have received from Fortune include Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance™, Best Workplace for Millennials™, and Best Workplace for Women™. We have also recently been named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner, one of People Magazine’s Companies that Care®, and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, among many others.

The Great Place To Work® list is based on survey responses and data representing more than 1.3 million survey responses, with over half a million responses from team members at companies eligible for this ranking. The ranking measures key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. Organizations with a wide array of team members who express satisfaction with their work environment tend to secure top positions on ranking charts.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Great Place to Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.





Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com