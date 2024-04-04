Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,434 in the last 365 days.

Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference and the Stifel Targeted Oncology Forum.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
    Conference Dates: April 8-11, 2024
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 1:30 – 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 11, 2024
    Location: Virtual; webcast available
  • Stifel Targeted Oncology Forum
    Conference Dates: April 16-17, 2024
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 16, 2024
    Location: Virtual; webcast available

To access the live webcasts of the Needham and Stifel fireside chats, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of each webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company’s development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).


Media & Investor Contact
Erin Graves
650-779-0136
egraves@revmed.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more