Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference and the Stifel Targeted Oncology Forum.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: April 8-11, 2024

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 1:30 – 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 11, 2024

Location: Virtual; webcast available

Stifel Targeted Oncology Forum

Conference Dates: April 16-17, 2024

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Location: Virtual; webcast available

To access the live webcasts of the Needham and Stifel fireside chats, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of each webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company’s development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).

