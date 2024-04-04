Submit Release
Privago, A Virtual Private Network Service That Is Built On A Decentralized Architecture

St. Petersburg, Russia, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privago is an innovative VPN (Virtual Private Network) service that leverages a decentralized architecture to provide users with an advanced level of security and privacy. Unlike traditional VPN services, Privago operates without a central entity controlling the server network. Instead, individual nodes are run by volunteers, creating a distributed and autonomous infrastructure. This decentralized approach ensures that the network is not reliant on a single provider, enhancing security and privacy for users. By distributing the network and encrypting all transmitted data, Privago offers users heightened protection and anonymity while browsing the internet. This means that users can enjoy a high level of security and privacy, as their data is encrypted and transmitted through a distributed network of nodes, making it difficult for any single entity to track or intercept their online activities.

How does Privago Decentralized VPN work?

Privago VPN operates on a decentralized framework, which differs from the traditional centralized server model where a single VPN provider is in control. This decentralized VPN service operates using a peer-to-peer architecture, where volunteer users independently manage their nodes within the distributed network. This innovative approach leverages distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) like blockchain and smart contracts to ensure security and privacy for its users.

In a decentralized VPN network, any user has the ability to act as a service provider by running a node. A node can be a dedicated server, a computer with dVPN software, or any device capable of routing and securing internet traffic, including unused network capacity. Operators of these nodes leverage blockchain technology to securely and transparently manage the network. Additionally, they employ smart contracts to automatically enforce network rules and transactions without reliance on a central authority. Participants in the community receive compensation in the form of cryptocurrency or specialized tokens for operating nodes and selling their surplus network capacity to others.


What sets Privago VPN apart from other VPN services?

The fundamental difference between centralized and Privago decentralized VPNs lies in their operational architecture. Privago operate using a peer-to-peer network of independent nodes managed by individual users. In contrast, centralized VPNs function through a centralized network, typically controlled by a single entity. Centralized VPNs establish a secure VPN tunnel for directing traffic, while decentralized VPNs route traffic through the nodes in the network.

Reliable decentralized VPNs prioritize resistance to censorship, privacy, and incentivization through crypto payments. However, they tend to offer slower speeds and are less user-friendly compared to traditional VPNs.

Decentralized VPNs claim to maintain no centralized logs, aiming to enhance privacy. Nonetheless, some logging may be deemed necessary to safeguard against IP blocklisting. Quality centralized VPNs also adhere to a no-logs policy, often reinforced by independent audits, ensuring privacy and security comparable to reliable decentralized VPNs.


