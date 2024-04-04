The Biggest Memecoin Sale of 2024, $ELCATO Goes Live on Pink sale

Singapore, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Cato, a much-anticipated meme project that features a gangster cat character that brings the vibes of Feline Swagger and Pablo Escobar together, has announced that it hasopened up the presale of $ELCATO on Pinksale.





Dubbed one of the largest meme coin sales of 2024, El Cato has created a frenzy among crypto enthusiasts who have fallen in love with the humorous and engaging content since the El Cato project was announced.

Binary Whiskers, the Developer behind El Cato said, “With whiskers that twist tales and a purr-sonality as bold as brass knuckles, El Cato dominates the scene like a true gangsta.”





Backed by an experienced team that delivered 100x returns for Presale Investors and incubated by top-tier market makers, $ELCATO is set to take over the world of Memecoin in 2024.

El Cato has partnered with PinkSale, DEXView, SOLSCAN, Raydium, Cyberscope, and Jupiter.

To buy $ELCATO follow these easy steps:

Download Phantom or Solflare Extension Buy Solana in exchange and transfer it. You can also buy it within your Wallet. Buy $ELCATO by copying the contact address and swapping it on Raydium. Import the contract address to your wallet to view your holdings.

Speaking to the media, Paw-some Picasso, the artist behind the project, said, “This is a big opportunity for memecoin lovers to get their hands on El Cato NFTs. We also encourage our vibrant community members to create memes featuring El Cato and spread the word. ”





El Cato has a detailed roadmap outlining our project growth and sustainability plans.

In phase 1, El Cato launched and built a community. The Smart Contracts have been developed and audited and the presale has been started on Pinksale The Phase 2 is all about expanding. The $ELCATO will be listed on CMC/CG. They will be hosting weekly meme contests. Donations will be made to animal shelters. Token rewards for meme contests will be held, and $ELCATO will be listed on CES. Phase 3 is about engaging the community and adding real-world integrations. Events in animal shelters will be hosted. DAO will be implemented. Other collaborations will be explored while the meme app gets developed

Throughout the process, community feedback will be given priority, and the project will be developed based on what the community wants.





Get ready to laugh, share, and meme your way into the catnip kingdom with El Cato.

Take part in the presale of $ELCATO on Pinksale .

Join the El Cato Cult at: https://t.me/ElCato_Portal



For updates, follow El Cato on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ElCatoSOL



About El Cato

El Cato infuses the meme world with an unprecedented degree of feline confidence, channelling the spirit of Pablo Escobar through his witty whiskers and menacing demeanour. This feline ruler is prepared to storm the internet as she lounges in mansions adorned with catnip and scheme heists that are purr-perfect.

Learn more at: https://elcato.vip/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities

Harry Hilton ElCato contact-at-elcato.vip