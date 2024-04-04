Press Releases

04/04/2024

Governor Lamont Proclaims This Weekend in Honor of the UConn Huskies Women’s and Men’s Basketball Teams

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is proclaiming the weekend of Friday, April 5, through Monday, April 8, 2024, in honor of the UConn Huskies women’s and men’s basketball teams for each advancing to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments, and hopefully continuing onto the championship games.

The weekend will officially be known as “Connecticut Is the Basketball Capital of the World and We Make Champions Here So Let’s Support Our UConn Huskies in Their Mission of Bringing Those NCAA Basketball Trophies Back Home Where They Belong Weekend” in the State of Connecticut.

The governor is urging all Connecticut residents to show their Huskies pride by wearing UConn Huskies gear, sporting blue and white, and displaying flags and signs with messages supporting the teams.

“This is such an exciting time for Connecticut as the national spotlight gets placed our small state because of the incredible talent of the student-athletes on these two teams, who have represented our state with integrity, character, and competitive excellence both on and off the court,” Governor Lamont said. “No other university in the United States has been so dominant at basketball like UConn. Connecticut is where basketball champions are made. I urge everyone in Connecticut this weekend to support these teams, wear your blue and white, and remind the nation why Connecticut is the basketball capital of the world.”

“You can’t deny that Connecticut is the basketball capital of the world,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “The men’s team continues to dominate after an incredibly impressive season, and the women have proven that against all odds, their unwavering determination and grit make them formidable opponents. The energy across our state through the championship games has been electric and I’m looking forward to wearing my blue and white this weekend. As the women and men advance to the Final Four, let’s be sure they know the entire state is cheering them on. Let’s go Huskies!”

The UConn Women are scheduled to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four on Friday, April 5. The UConn Men are scheduled to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four on Saturday, April 6.



