ADOT: Don’t bust your bracket over Final Four traffic

PHOENIX – There will be plenty of fans looking to drive the lane to Glendale for the NCAA tournament’s Final Four games on Saturday, April 6, and the national championship game on Monday, April 8. The Arizona Department of Transportation's game plan includes a 3-pointer for drivers: Allow extra time, get there early and be prepared to bring an alternate route off the bench.

ADOT is supporting the starting lineups from the cities of Glendale and Phoenix, who are overseeing traffic planning for the big games and other special events on their home courts.

To avoid being called for a flagrant foul, ADOT is not scheduling any closures or lane restrictions for freeway projects in the West Valley or downtown Phoenix this weekend. Drivers trying to run the fast break to Glendale can expect a full court press in the form of heavier traffic on westbound I-10 and Loop 101 in the area. Just don’t do any no look passing.

ADOT’s own team laced up their sneaks before using a dribble drive with Glendale to post up parking lot and other traffic information on freeway message boards. Messages will be seen by drivers traveling to State Farm Stadium for Saturday’s semifinal games and Monday’s championship game. Information will be in the post position on freeway message boards along I-10 and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway).

Officials with Glendale reviewed all plays and have announced parking lots at the stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the first game scheduled to tip off at 3:09 p.m. Drivers should consider arriving in the area early to avoid anticipated heavier traffic on I-10 and Loop 101.

Top seed Glendale’s X’s and O’s also call for the Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Maryland Avenue near the stadium to be closed from approximately 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers also can net some benefits by anticipating heavier traffic and allowing extra time on westbound I-10 and Loop 101 in the West Valley Monday afternoon before the tourney’s title game, which is scheduled to tip off at 6:20 p.m.

In another pregame move, ADOT wants fans to know that the westbound I-10 HOV-lane exit ramp at Third Street north of downtown Phoenix will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 5, for a special event at Hance Park. More information about the games, special events and transportation is available online at phoenixfinalfour.com.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.