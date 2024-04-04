Crexendo to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research on April 10

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PHOENIX, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO), based in Tempe, AZ, an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that Doug Gaylor, President & COO, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 10, 2024



DATE: April 10

TIME: 11:00am EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company

questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Crexendo reported record Fiscal Year 2023 Results last month with robust revenue growth of 42% year-over-year finishing 2023 at $53.2M in revenue.

Crexendo was recently ranked first in 19 customer satisfaction categories in G2's Spring 2024 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com is the leading business software review website where users research and select solutions reviewed and recommended by real, verified customers.

Crexendo was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2024 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The award highlighted Crexendo’s significant growth supporting over 4 million end users.

Crexendo announced that it will be providing services for the eleventh year in a row for the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Convention, held in conjunction with this week’s NCAA's Men's Final Four® Tournament.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally.

About Water Tower Research, LLC

WTR is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundations of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Chief Revenue Officer

(646) 300-1228

conferences@watertowerresearch.com

