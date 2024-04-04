Colorado Artist Spike Hope to Release Debut Single "Choose Love"
Get ready to groove and spread some love because Colorado-based artist Spike Hope is about to drop his debut single titled "Choose Love."FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to groove and spread some love because Colorado-based artist Spike Hope is about to drop his debut single titled "Choose Love." Known for his multi-instrumental prowess, Spike Hope is not just an artist; he's a force of funky nature.
Drawing inspiration from the chaotic whirlwind of today's world, "Choose Love" takes a lighthearted jab at the divisive political and social landscape we find ourselves in. Influenced by the timeless wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to choose love over hate, Spike Hope infuses his music with a classic funk and soul vibe that's guaranteed to lift your spirits.
With credits including the 2014 documentary "Pot (the movie)," Spike Hope is no stranger to the limelight. His eclectic musical palette spans from the soulful melodies of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles, or the foot-stomping tunes of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Lumineers to the heartfelt ballads of old-time folk music.
"Choose Love" is just the beginning of Spike Hope's musical journey. This single marks the kickoff for a series of upcoming releases leading up to his highly anticipated debut album set to drop in 2024. Get ready for an eclectic mix of funk to folk as Spike Hope gears up to take you on a musical adventure like no other.
Known for his infectious energy and penchant for spreading joy, Spike Hope is all about connecting with his audience. As he likes to say, "It’s the ‘ol crack a joke, sing a song" – it's all about sharing a little light and love wherever he goes.
So, mark your calendars, tell your friends, and get ready to groove with Spike Hope's "Choose Love." Let's spread some positivity and make the world a funkier, happier place, one beat at a time.
Available now at SpikeHope.com
Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/choose-love-single/1739423329
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/716NhfdGp3FDVs6okUyQG8
iTunes
https://music.apple.com/us/album/choose-love-single/1739423329
About Spike Hope:
Spike Hope is a Colorado-based artist, singer, songwriter, and all-around funky soul. With a knack for spreading joy and positivity through his music, Spike Hope's eclectic sound and infectious energy are sure to get you moving and grooving. Stay tuned for more funky vibes coming your way!
Choose Love Official Lyric Video