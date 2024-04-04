Job Announcement - Special Assistant U.S. Attorney/Assistant Attorney Genearl/HIDTA Attorney

GENERAL/HIDTA ATTORNEY

Position No: 125-29307

Salary: $80,000 annually.

Closing Date: April 18, 2024

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Jeremy Ensrud, Division Director, Criminal Law Division

Summary of Work

The position is responsible for prosecuting drug-related criminal cases and asset forfeiture cases under the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program in state and federal courts. The HIDTA prosecutor develops and administers guidelines for drug cases and coordinates with state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. This position typically is located in Grand Forks, and travel will be required. Legislative drafting and committee testimony will be required as directed by the Attorney General. The position may require occasional participation in criminal justice training and public speaking engagements and will perform other duties as assigned.

This position is funded by federal grant funding and is contingent upon those funds.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family, the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined contribution retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual and sick leave.

Employees in this position are eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensure (or imminent licensure) to practice law in North Dakota.

2. Admission (or eligibility for admission) to practice in federal courts.

3. Four or more years’ experience as a lead trial and appellate attorney is preferred.

4. High ethical standards; clean discipline record.

5. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

6. Excellent communication, advocacy, research, and writing skills.

7. Excellent time management and organization skills.

8. Demonstrated ability to maintain effective and collegial working relationships.

9. The judgment, reliability, and willingness to devote the time and energy necessary to provide excellent legal services to the State of North Dakota.

10. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform special assistant United States Attorney tasks.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable for the initial application process but when the top candidate is given a conditional employment offer, they are required to present official transcripts)

• Writing sample

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: aeisenbeis@nd.gov; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

• Learn more about Office of Attorney General at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/

• Learn more about Employment Benefits at: https://www.nd.gov/omb/public/careers/team-nd-benefits

• Visit North Dakota State government: http://www.nd.gov

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.