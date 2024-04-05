Supergroup Black Country Communion Releases Second Single "Red Sun" from New Album 'V'
Legends Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian come together to release new music for the first time in 7 yearsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the critically acclaimed debut of their lead single "Stay Free," Black Country Communion, the celebrated rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, has unveiled "Red Sun," the second single from their eagerly awaited fifth studio album, 'V,’ out June 14th. Available now on all major streaming platforms, "Red Sun" showcases the collective genius of Hughes and Bonamassa, both in its powerful lyrics and profound musical composition. Listen to “Red Sun” HERE. Produced by the band's longtime collaborator, Kevin Shirley, the song is a testament to the group's evolving sound and undeniable chemistry. PRE-ORDER the New Studio Album ‘V’.
"Red Sun" is a lyrical journey through the depths of the soul, echoing the struggles and revelations that come with life's challenges. The song's rich narrative and compelling melody are enhanced by the band's signature blend of hard rock and blues, marking yet another milestone in their storied career. "This band allows me to embrace all of it,” comments Bonamassa. “It’s funny because the four musicians up here – everybody brings a certain thing to this that’s very specific. Every part is irreplaceable. For me, it’s about playing old-style rock guitar, loud." WATCH the Official Music Video for “Red Sun”.
Hughes adds, "We make music for the five of us. We make music that we love and like, hoping it registers with everyone else. We don’t make it for record companies, or this guy or that guy." Sherinian credits producer Kevin Shirley for keeping the band's creative energies focused, adding, "We got to give Kevin Shirley massive credit because he controls. He keeps it all flowing."
"Red Sun" is a profound piece in Black Country Communion's discography, showcasing the band's growth and mutual respect. It stands as a beacon of their shared philosophy — to create music that is authentic, heartfelt, and a reflection of their collective experiences and musical prowess.
As Black Country Communion gears up for the release of 'V,’ "Red Sun" serves as a compelling preview of what fans can expect from the album. The release follows the band's performance at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL, which marked their first live performance in the U.S. in over 11 years. This event, along with their appearance on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise, signifies an exciting new chapter for the band and their fans around the world.
Track Listing:
1. Enlighten
2. Stay Free
3. Red Sun
4. Restless
5. Letting Go
6. Skyway
7. You're Not Alone
8. Love And Faith
9. Too Far Gone
10. The Open Road
About Black Country Communion
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION is a powerhouse supergroup fusing the incredible talents of Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Trapeze), Joe Bonamassa (Blues Rock Legend), Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Foreigner) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Sons of Apollo). Their brand of earth-shattering rock is heavily influenced by both British and American classic hard-rock and blues-rock music. The reputation they’ve cultivated after 15 years since their inception, not only as amazing songwriters, but as a powerful live act, is only exceeded by their dedication to their craft and willingness to challenge each other to make the best music imaginable.
www.blackcountrycommunion.com
https://www.facebook.com/bccommunion/
https://twitter.com/bccommunion
https://www.youtube.com/@bccommunion
https://www.instagram.com/bccommunionofficial/
https://shop.jbonamassa.com/collections/black-country-communion
For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR
[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+ + +1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram