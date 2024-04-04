i189 W blocked by Shelburne Rd, South Burlington
Interstate 189 in the area of Shelburne Rd is blocked due to a motor vehicle accident. i189 Westbound will be closed due to this blockage.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.
